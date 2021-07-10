Bureau County births announced: July 10, 2021

Beau Joseph Bickett

Josh Bickett and Abby Sheets of Chicago are the parents of a son, Beau Joseph, born May 24 at Northwestern Prentice Women’s Hospital in Chicago. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20 1/2 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Joe and Cindy Sheets. Paternal grandparents are Mark and Colleen Bickett, and Jim and Shelly Kruse. Great-grandparents are Phyllis Bickett, Nancy Quanstrom, Teresa Kruse and Howard Schammel.

Reign Rory Raffelson and Ridge Robert Raffelson

JJ and Heather (Smith) Raffelson of LaSalle are the parents of twins, a daughter and a son, Reign Rory and Ridge Robert, born June 17 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. Reign weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19 inches in length. Ridge weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches in length. They were welcomed home by one sister, Roeg Ryann, 20 months. Maternal grandparents are Craig and Barbie Smith. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Lyn Raffelson. Great-grandparent is Judy Smith.

Eleanor Ruth Moell

Brian and Andrea (Kurth) Moell of Princeton are the parents of a daughter, Eleanor Ruth, born June 22 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Richard and Linda Kurth of Walnut. Paternal grandparents are Kathy and Cal Moell of Malden. Great-grandparents are Laura and Lee Wyatt of Princeton, and Thomas Kurth of Columbus, Ga.

Elliot Marie Bernardoni

Austin and Kaitlin (Prettyman) Bernardoni of Tonica are the parents of a daughter, Elliot Marie, born June 25 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 1/2 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Susan Prettyman of Ottawa and Harold Prettyman of Tonica. Paternal grandparents are Mark and Tammy Bernardoni of Oglesby. Great-grandparent is Darlene Bernardoni.

Oakley Moorman and Riverlynn Moorman

Ashlynn Souba and Kaegan Moorman of Princeton are the parents of twins, a son and a daughter, Oakley and Riverlynn, born June 27 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. Oakley weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 18 inches in length. Riverlynn weighed 6 pounds and measured 20 inches in length. They were welcomed home by a brother, Weston, 11 months.

Declan Lee Gapinski

Brad and Danielle (Saletzki) Gapinski of Princeton are the parents of a son, Declan Lee, born June 28 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. He weighed 10 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 21 1/2 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Don and Lisa Saletzki of Princeton. Paternal grandparents are Gary and Diana Gapinski of LaSalle. Great-grandparents are Charlotte Saletzki of Princeton, and Leonard and Katherine Vick of Walnut.

Sandoval

Wilmer and Alexandra (Napules) Sandoval of Peru are the parents of a daughter born June 29 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley.

Fisher Liam Desmarais

Stacy Mayers and Chris Desmarais of Spring Valley are the parents of a son, Fisher Liam, born July 1 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches in length. He was welcomed home by three sisters, Aurora, 22, Hadley, 13, and Marcy, 4. Maternal grandparents are James and Marylynn Mayers.

Nova Lee Corbel

Cheyenne Boone and Connor Corbel of Granville are the parents of a daughter, Nova Lee, born July 3 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. She weighed 4 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 17 inches in length. She was welcomed home by one sister, Emery Jo Brown. Maternal grandparents are Gary Boone and Katrina Boone of Granville. Paternal grandparent is Sarah Halsne of Magnolia.

Elise Sylvia Samuels

Thomas and Cassie (Johnson) Samuels of Wyanet are the parents of a daughter, Elise Sylvia, born July 4 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Mark and Kim Laktas of Walnut. Paternal grandparent is Randa Anthony of Peru. Great-grandparents are James and Vicki Ross of Princeton, Randall Anthony of Princeton, and Robert and Sharon Johnson of Rock Falls.