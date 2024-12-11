An honor roll of Colmone Classic champions

Chips Giovanine’s Western Rams won the first three Colmone Classic championships (then known as the Red Devils Invitational) on the way to undefeated runs to the IHSA State Tournament in 1974 and 1975. Here’s a look at each year’s winners of the Colmone from the start to 2024:
1974 - Buda Western
1975 - Buda Western
1976 - Buda Western
1977 - DePue
1978 - Hall
1979 - Wenona
1980 - Putnam County
1981 - Putnam County
1982 - Flanagan
1983 - Mid County
1984 - St. Bede
1985 - Seneca
1986 - St. Bede
1987 - Hall
1988 - Mid County
1989 - St. Bede
1990 - Seneca
1991 - Hall
1992 - Annawan
1993 - Fieldcrest
1994 - Seneca
1995 - Fieldcrest
1996 - Hall
1997 - Hall
1998 - Midland
1999 - Fieldcrest
2000 - Putnam County
2001 - Putnam County
2002 - Fieldcrest
2003 - Fieldcrest
2004 - Hall
2005 - Fieldcrest
2006 - Fieldcrest
2007 - Fieldcrest
2008 - Bureau Valley
2009 - Fieldcrest
2010 - Fieldcrest
2011 - Fieldcrest
2012 - Mendota
2013 - Hall
2014 - Fieldcrest
2015 - Chicago Leo
2016 - Rock Falls
2017 - Bureau Valley
2018 - Rock Falls
2019 - Kewanee
2021 - Princeton
2022 - Princeton
2023 - Fieldcrest
2024 - Fieldcrest