Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

An honor roll of Colmone Classic champions

A look at each year’s winners since 1974

Coach Chips Giovanine (left) always came dressed for success when it came to his basketball at Bureau Township, Buda Western and LaSalle-Peru. He directed the Western Rams to the first three Colmone Classic championships (1974-76) and back-to-back state tournament appearances in 1975 and 1976.

By Kevin Hieronymus

Chips Giovanine’s Western Rams won the first three Colmone Classic championships (then known as the Red Devils Invitational) on the way to undefeated runs to the IHSA State Tournament in 1974 and 1975. Here’s a look at each year’s winners of the Colmone from the start to 2024:

1974 - Buda Western

1975 - Buda Western

1976 - Buda Western

1977 - DePue

1978 - Hall

1979 - Wenona

1980 - Putnam County

1981 - Putnam County

1982 - Flanagan

1983 - Mid County

1984 - St. Bede

1985 - Seneca

1986 - St. Bede

1987 - Hall

1988 - Mid County

1989 - St. Bede

1990 - Seneca

1991 - Hall

1992 - Annawan

1993 - Fieldcrest

1994 - Seneca

1995 - Fieldcrest

1996 - Hall

1997 - Hall

1998 - Midland

1999 - Fieldcrest

2000 - Putnam County

2001 - Putnam County

2002 - Fieldcrest

2003 - Fieldcrest

2004 - Hall

2005 - Fieldcrest

2006 - Fieldcrest

2007 - Fieldcrest

2008 - Bureau Valley

2009 - Fieldcrest

2010 - Fieldcrest

2011 - Fieldcrest

2012 - Mendota

2013 - Hall

2014 - Fieldcrest

2015 - Chicago Leo

2016 - Rock Falls

2017 - Bureau Valley

2018 - Rock Falls

2019 - Kewanee

2021 - Princeton

2022 - Princeton

2023 - Fieldcrest

2024 - Fieldcrest

BCR SportsHall PrepsColmone ClassicPremiumIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesPutnam County Front Headlines
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL