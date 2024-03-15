Bureau County Board sends Cherry solar proposal back to zoning board

The Bureau County Board sent back a proposal Tuesday to its Zoning Board of Appeals for a solar farm just north of Cherry. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The Bureau County Board sent back a proposal Tuesday to its Zoning Board of Appeals for a solar farm just north of Cherry.

The solar farm would be constructed at Route 89 and Township Road. The developer was seeking to build a 4.99 mW commercial solar facility. The site would consist of solar panels, racking, foundation piles, inverters, overhead poles and lines and perimeter fencing, the developer said.

Concerns were raised about the possible decrease in property values and the enjoyment of outdoor living spaces, among other items. The Zoning Board of Appeals did not recommend the project, voting 4-1 against it. The village governments of Cherry and Arlington did not object to the project. The County Board decided to send the item back for further consideration at the ZBA.

County Board approves aerial mapping

In other items:

The County Board approved the assessor’s office to purchase aerial photography from EagleView at a payment of $44,511.25 per year, for three imagery projects over a nine-year period. The aerial maps will assist not only the assessor’s office, but also the sheriff’s office, emergency management agency and other county offices with more detailed and up-to-date maps.

The County Board approved $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for Arukah Institute of Healing to assist with fitting the interior and exterior of the former Perry Plaza Building, contingent on its pending lease. Arukah, which focuses on behavioral health care, employs 69 people and plans to invest more than $500,000 into the project. Board Member Keith Cain, R-Princeton, abstained from the vote, because he serves on Arukah’s board of directors. The board also approved $111,800 ARPA funding for the courthouse building to replace aging water fountains and restroom flush systems; install of toilet partitions; and with these replacements, repair and polishing of the Terrazzo floor; and the install of security access doors for the judge and courtroom; and $9,500 for the installation of a dividing wall allowing for an additional office to the County Administration Office.

The County Board tabled approving the purchase of an outside courthouse digital sign from an Illinois Supreme Court grant funding the $36,525 cost. Board members said they believed the sign would not be compliant with Princeton’s zoning ordinances.