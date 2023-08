Rural Stems You Pick Flowers will hold a Date Night at the Field from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7921 US Hwy 6 in Sheffield.

The event will feature Nez playing live music and food from Cafe 129 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Guests can bring drinks of their choice for a night of outdoor live music.

Rural Stems is a You Pick Flower Farm is located outside of Sheffield and offers a variety of flowers from July to mid-October.