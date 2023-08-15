Flour House in Princeton to close at end of 2023

Flour House Bakery, 950 N. Main St., Princeton, will permanently close at the end of this year.
Flour House Owner Sallee Zearing said it was time to make a change for herself and her family.
“Flour House was the dream of my mom, Terri. She and I opened this business without knowing what the future held, we took that dive together, but since her retirement in 2020, I have been attempting to sort out my own dreams,” Zearing wrote on the business’ Facebook page. “I have been so fortunate to have had this opportunity; to bring this community a warm, welcoming space, to fill your bellies, and caffeinate your soul.”
Zearing expressed her gratitude to her customers for the past nearly 10 years.
“… That is an accomplishment we could not have reached without such amazing support from this community. Thank you, thank you for committing to support a small business and bringing us such success!”
The Flour House is a bakery and coffee house.
