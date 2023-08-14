Hall Township Food Pantry to hold mobile food distribution Aug. 19 in DePue

Hall Township Food Pantry will distribute food to individuals and families in need through a mobile food distribution with registration starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Lakeside Shelter in DePue.

This will be the eighth consecutive year the pantry has partnered with River Bend Food Bank to provide mobile services.

The Davenport, IA food bank sends a semi, filled with food which has been purchased by the Hall Township Food Pantry, to distribute to all people in need of groceries.

As summer and back-to-school expenses have caused financial stress in families, this project is a way the pantry can continue to help neighbors in need.

No residency or income restrictions will be enforced at the mobile distribution, but only one person per household will be allowed to shop.

Participants will be asked to sign in and then proceed to the picnic tables. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with distribution ending at noon.

The food pantry will supply grocery carts for collecting foods, however trunks should be clean to accept the groceries.

If anyone has an abundance of food, such as garden produce, or drink they would like to add to the distribution, call the pantry at 815-663-2085.