Bureau County Property Transfers: June 1-15, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
June 1, 2023
Juan Garcia to Deston Boaz, warranty deed, Lot 113 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $115,000.
Edward Kowalski, William Kowalski and Karen Smith to Laurie Stewart, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Block 64 in Spring Valley, $125,000.
Loretta and Richard Muller to Steven Muller, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Block 23 in O’Beirne’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $25,000.
Sarah Bohm to Jakob Johnson and Macenzie King, Lot 2 in Block 4 and part of Lot 1 in Block 4 in McDonald’s Subdivision in Walnut, $114,999.
William Jones to Christina Cruse, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 4 in Elliott’s Addition of Lot 117 in Princeton, $76,900.
Christine Dutkiewicz to Troy Thompson, part of Section 20 in Concord Township, $32,500.
June 2, 2023
Colton Corsolini to Jacob Merkel, warranty deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 54 in Ladd, $130,000.
Adam Meyer (adm) and James Meyer (decd) to Aaron Cathcart and Heidi Johnson, administrator’s deed, Lot 15 in Norwood Meadows Phase II, Sec 29-16-9 in Princeton, $225,000.
Walnut Professional Building Inc. to Tricon Industries Manufacturing and Equipment Sales, warranty deed, parts of Lot 35 in Walnut, $150,000.
Rose Akers to Diane and Kevin Lafferty, joint tenancy deed, Lot 5 in Block 1, part of Lot 4 in Block 1 and part of Lot 6 in Block 1 in Gosse Wiltz Addition in Princeton, $139,000.
June 5, 2023
Rock River Housing Trust and Susan Spratt (tr) to Alea Ogle, trustees’ deed, Lot 6 in Block 13 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $117,500.
Janira and Joshua Lane to Jeremy McCaffrey, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Young and Shipp’s Addition in Princeton, $97,850.
Carol Mignone to Fermin Hurtado, Guillermo Hurtado and Jorge Hurtado, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 117 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $37,500.
Nancy Olivero (tr), William Oivero (tr) and Carlo Olivero Trust to FJ Ventures LLC, trustees’ deed, Lot 8 in Block 20 and Lot 20 in Block 22 in Spring Valley Coal Company First Addition in Dalzell, $80,000.
Cody Mattingly to Randall Birkey, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 34 in South Addition in Sheffield, $70,000.
Pamela Fritz to Gary and Kelly Todd, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Johnson’s Addition in Walnut, $30,000.
June 6, 2023
April and Zenon Ruiz to Jesus Guadalupe Rodriguez Martinez, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 1 in East Bluff Plat in DePue, $18,000.
Michael Derubeis Jr. and Katryna Derubeis to Kelly and Scott Raineri, warranty deed, part of Section 33 in Hall Township, $235,000.
Mary Beach (POA), Todd Larson and Jason Ohda to Marquette Real Estate LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 17 and part of Lot 18 in Walnut, $185,000.
June 7, 2023
Brian and Kristie Mannon to JR Sims, warranty deed, parts of Section 30 in Mineral Township, $68,500.
Marjorie Martin, Elizabeth Parrotte (decd), Richard Parrotte, Stacy Zawacki and William Zawacki to Matthew Meyer, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Century Oaks Subdivision in Spring Valley, $149,000.
Erika and Randall Dalrymple to Casandra Urnikis, warranty deed, Lot 3 and part of Lot 2 in Sportview Addition in Princeton, $162,000.
June 8, 2023
Carol and Gordon Dremann to Rabe’s Agri-Business Inc., warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Bureau Township, $135,000.
June 9, 2023
Gwendolyn Roberts to Donald and Kimberly Finley, warranty deed, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 in Block 8 and part of Lot 7 in Block 8 in West Addition in Princeton, $180,000.
June 12, 2023
E & S Enterprises, Barbara Swalve Everett and Richard Everett to Jason Sullivan and Brian Walters, joint tenancy deed, parts of Lot 10 in Block 8 and parts of Lot 9 in Block 8 in North Addition in Princeton, $88,500.
Joshua and Kourtney O’Boyle to Raymond Shove and Yoshiji Watai, joint tenancy deed, Lot 24 in Block 7 and part of Lot 23 in Block 7 in Union Addition in Princeton, $160,000.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Bureau County Sheriff James Reed and Joseph York II to DJW Ltd., sheriff deed, part of Section 30 in Manlius Township, $120,000.
Randall Swift (tr), Robin Swift (tr), Randall Swift Trust and Robin Swift Trust to Robert Wheeler II and Nicole Wheeler, turstees’ deed, Lot 26 and part of Lot 25 in Hudson West Addition (Phase III) in Princeton, $325,000.
Samantha and Sean Oloffson to Lori and Randall Birkey, warranty deed, parts of Section 24 in Mineral Township, $128,000.
Derek Badgerow to Zachary Skaggs, warranty deed, parts of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $205,000.
June 13, 2023
Edward Brown to Humberto Salazar, warranty deed, Lots 15 and 16 in Block 38 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $125,000.
Anna Kusmider to Tania Moshi, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 24 in Ladd, $9,000.
Autumn and Douglas Fahnestock to Johanna Carreras, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Country Oaks First Subdivision, Lots 1-19, in Princeton, $249,000.
June 14, 2023
Heather and Steven Shue to Tyler Martinez and Maya Wright, warranty deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 20 in Spring Valley, $170,000.
Sentrallia Vanstaden to Nathan and Samantha Long, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 in Huckins and McIntire’s Addition in Neponset, $600.
Princeton KUO LLC to E & E Industrial Complex LLC, Steven Fairbanks and James Martin, warranty deed, parts of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $425,000.
Mario Carlone Jr. (tr), Mario Carlone Jr. Trust, Diane Carlone (tr) and Diane Carlone Trust to Zachary Dearcos, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 30 in Princeton Township, $562,000.
June 15, 2023
Mary and Sean Riordan to Celia Lopez, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 6 in Luther’s Addition in Spring Valley, $86,600.
Timothy Ortiz to Peoria Land Venture LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 19 and parts of Section 30 in Selby Township, $738,000.
Donna Kalita (decd) and James Kalita to Jam Jam Properties LLC, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 43 in Spring Valley, $52,500.
Allen and Kathy Layton to Ashley and Michael Hensley, joint tenancy deed, Lot 5 in Kasbeer, $80,000.
Helen Moore and Julia Shaver to Penney Grabbe, warranty deed, part of Lot 13 in Buswell, Huckins and McIntire’s Addition in Neponset, $45,000.