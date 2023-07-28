July 28, 2023
Princeton cancels July 28 Main Street Concert due to excessive heat, possible storms

City hopes to reschedule

By Shaw Local News Network
The concert took place on Princeton's Main Street in front of the Prouty Building.

Princeton Tourism has announced that it is cancelling the Main Street Concert featuring Infinity scheduled for July 28 due to excessive heat and possible storm threats.

The organization stated that it has recorded asphalt temperatures in the downtown area as high at 140 degrees as of 2:45 p.m.

This decision was made for the safety of the concert goers and the city crews responsible for set up and tear down.

Princeton Tourism hopes to reschedule the event with Infinity and will announce more information as it becomes available in the future.