OSF will be at June 20 Pistol Shrimp game to educate public on its services

Spectators at the Tuesday, June 20, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp game will get an opportunity to learn more about OSF HealthCare and its health care services.

The game versus the Normal Cornbelters begins at 7:05 p.m. at Schweickert Stadium, inside Veterans Memorial Park at 2600 Plank Road, in Peru.

The first 100 fans in attendance will receive free popcorn courtesy of OSF. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., OSF will offer its services and educate those in attendance about them.

OSF is offering free blood pressure checks on the OSF King Care-A-Van, helping community members understand how to establish care with providers and introducing them to OSF MyChart – the secure, online site for provider communication, lab results and more. There also will be a meet and greet with OSF employees, leaders and care providers from OSF Medical Group, Occupational Health, OSF OnCall and others.

Call 844-673-2778 for more information about OSF and its services. For the latest news about OSF in the Illinois Valley, visit osfhealthcare.org/hereforyou.