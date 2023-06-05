Interstate 80 to close nights of June 7-9 near Sheffield

Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday a 12-mile portion of Interstate 80 in Bureau County will be closed for three consecutive nights from Wednesday, June 7, through Friday, June 9, to accommodate construction of the 645 E Road bridge near Sheffield.

Interstate 80 will be closed between the Route 78 interchange (exit 33) and the Route 40 interchange (exit 45).

Work will set beams on the new bridge. I-80 will close each night at 8 p.m. and will reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning. A posted detour for I-80 will direct motorists to use Route 78, U.S. 6 and Route 40. The project is expected to be completed by early fall.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion in improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway and 270 bridges along with 428 additional safety improvements.