March 01, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles
Bureau County Republican

Bureau County Property Transfers: December 1-15, 2022

By Rita Roberts
The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton.

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Dec. 1, 2022

Joan Shea to Joyce and Lawrence Lucas, warranty deed, Unit 1 in Lincoln Park Condominium in Princeton, $232,000.

Jason DeSplinter to Roger Garretson, warranty deed, parts of Section 9 in Mineral Township, $45,000.

Doreen Flinn (decd) and Jeffrey Flinn (ex) to Mary Phillips, executor deed, Lot 917 in Innsbruck North Condo (Part Lots 93 and 94) in Princeton, $220,000.

Beth and Steven Wyatt to Mary and Steven Heward, joint tenancy deed, Lot 7 and part of Lot 6 in Sunset Subdivision in Princeton, $175,000.

Dec. 2, 2022

Charles Broers and Nancy Hansen to Glen Huseman and Darlene Wallace, joint tenancy deed, Lot 16 in Homeway Sixth Addition in Walnut, $91,333.34.

Marva Broers (decd), Charles Broers (ex) and Nancy Hansen (ex) to Glen Huseman and Darlene Wallace, executor deed, Lot 16 in Homeway Sixth Addition in Walnut, $45,666.66.

Hann Family Revocable Living Trust, Eric Hahn (tr) and Paula Hahn (tr) to David and Julie Keegan, trustees’ deed, Lot 1 in Willow Bend Subdivision in Spring Valley, $300,000.

Louis Foley (POA) and Louis Foley to Jeffrey Pezzati and Kristin Werner, joint tenancy deed, parts of Section 23 in Princeton Township, $350,000.

Marva Thiemes to Brett and Jenna Barkman, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in LaMoille Township, $27,000.

Dec. 5, 2022

Roy Giacomelli Jr., Gary Giacomelli (POA), Gary Giacomelli and Lynne Ouellette to Garbriel Leonard and Angelena Panizzi, warranty deed, parts of Lots 21 and 22 in Block 6 in Ladd, $32,500.

Patricia Eiten Revocable Trust and Lynn Klein (tr) to Marilee and Michael Meuser, trustees’ deed, Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8 in Block 53 in Ladd, $193,000.

Anita Leonard and Jonnie-Kaye Pryor (POA) to Connie Adkison, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 35 in South Addition in Sheffield, $44,000.

Dec. 6, 2022

Debora May-Rickard to James Martin, warranty deed, Unit C in Innsbruck 3 Condominium in Princeton, $96,000.

Benjamin Shipp to Angelo Enriquez and Tessa Risatti, joint tenancy deed, Lot 4 in Thomas Park Addition in Sheffield, $128,500.

Dec. 7, 2022

Rodney Pinter to Vamp LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 26 in Berlin Township and part of Section 23 in Berlin Township, $1,432,956.

Michael Hass (POA) and Timothy Haas to Chan Johansen, warranty deed, part of Lot 125 in Tiskilwa, $15,000.

Sharon Hostetler (tr), James Hostetler Trust and Sharon Hostetler Trust to Colin and Shelly Kropf, warranty deed, part of Section 18 in Greenville Township, $510,480.

Sharon Hostetler (tr), James Hostetler Trust and Sharon Hostetler Trust to Joyce and Lester Kropf, warranty deed, parts of Section 13 in Fairfield Township, $710,640.

Essig Enterprises Inc. and Marc Wells to Morgan Freeman and Benjamin Shipp, warranty deed, Lots 2 and 3 in Block 7 in Sheffield, $70,000.

Glen Huseman to Arlene and Robert Finley, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 1 in Homeway Second Addition in Walnut, $50,000.

Dec. 8, 2022

Katelyn and William Heinzeroth to Benjamin and Kristina Mercer, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in Block 1 in James H. Seaton’s Fourth Addition in Seatonville, $77,000.

Allen and Cheryl Turczyn to Oscar Moreno, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 4 in Dalzell, $75,000.

Sherry Franken (tr), Joyce Wojtas Trust and Steven Wojtas Trust to Erin and William Passmore, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 83 in Princeton, $292,500.

Dec. 12, 2022

Gail Jeffrey (decd) and Charles Jeffrey Jr. to Gavin Garcia, warranty deed, part of Section 34 in Selby Township, $215,000.

Bernadine McCoy to Elizabeth Rylee, warranty deed, part of Lot 15 and part of Lot 16 in Block 21 in Sheffield, $82,000.

Edward Vock to Tellus Demetra LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 28 in Concord Township, $1,238,512.

Dec. 13, 2022

Wilbur Nelson II (tr), Virginia Nelson Trust and Wilbur Nelson Trust to Sanctity Seven LLC, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 20 in Ohio Township, $1,132,800.

Dec. 14, 2022

Arlene Novicki to David Karwoski, Craig Williams and Sarah Williams, warranty deed, Lots 111 and 112 in Lake Thunderbird Grove, Sec 9-14-9, $11,000.

Daniel Klein to Cheryl Johnson and Heinz Malert, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 7 in Cherry, $225,000.

Dec. 15, 2022

Ronald Hrovat to GTS Investment Group LLC, warranty deed, Lots 17, 18, 19 and 20 in Block 33 in Spring Valley, $25,000.

Donald King to Megan and Richard Brummel, warranty deed, parts of Section 21 in Concord Township, $990,000.

Stacey and Tonda Mueller to Virtue Farms LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 6 and parts of Section 5 in Mineral Township, $2,800,000.

Marilyn Evans Living Trust, Orval Evans Living Trust, Marilyn Evans (tr) and Orval Evans (tr) to Frank Reed, trustees’ deed, part of Section 24 in Milo Township, $165,000.