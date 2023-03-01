Bureau County Property Transfers: December 1-15, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Dec. 1, 2022
Joan Shea to Joyce and Lawrence Lucas, warranty deed, Unit 1 in Lincoln Park Condominium in Princeton, $232,000.
Jason DeSplinter to Roger Garretson, warranty deed, parts of Section 9 in Mineral Township, $45,000.
Doreen Flinn (decd) and Jeffrey Flinn (ex) to Mary Phillips, executor deed, Lot 917 in Innsbruck North Condo (Part Lots 93 and 94) in Princeton, $220,000.
Beth and Steven Wyatt to Mary and Steven Heward, joint tenancy deed, Lot 7 and part of Lot 6 in Sunset Subdivision in Princeton, $175,000.
Dec. 2, 2022
Charles Broers and Nancy Hansen to Glen Huseman and Darlene Wallace, joint tenancy deed, Lot 16 in Homeway Sixth Addition in Walnut, $91,333.34.
Marva Broers (decd), Charles Broers (ex) and Nancy Hansen (ex) to Glen Huseman and Darlene Wallace, executor deed, Lot 16 in Homeway Sixth Addition in Walnut, $45,666.66.
Hann Family Revocable Living Trust, Eric Hahn (tr) and Paula Hahn (tr) to David and Julie Keegan, trustees’ deed, Lot 1 in Willow Bend Subdivision in Spring Valley, $300,000.
Louis Foley (POA) and Louis Foley to Jeffrey Pezzati and Kristin Werner, joint tenancy deed, parts of Section 23 in Princeton Township, $350,000.
Marva Thiemes to Brett and Jenna Barkman, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in LaMoille Township, $27,000.
Dec. 5, 2022
Roy Giacomelli Jr., Gary Giacomelli (POA), Gary Giacomelli and Lynne Ouellette to Garbriel Leonard and Angelena Panizzi, warranty deed, parts of Lots 21 and 22 in Block 6 in Ladd, $32,500.
Patricia Eiten Revocable Trust and Lynn Klein (tr) to Marilee and Michael Meuser, trustees’ deed, Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8 in Block 53 in Ladd, $193,000.
Anita Leonard and Jonnie-Kaye Pryor (POA) to Connie Adkison, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 35 in South Addition in Sheffield, $44,000.
Dec. 6, 2022
Debora May-Rickard to James Martin, warranty deed, Unit C in Innsbruck 3 Condominium in Princeton, $96,000.
Benjamin Shipp to Angelo Enriquez and Tessa Risatti, joint tenancy deed, Lot 4 in Thomas Park Addition in Sheffield, $128,500.
Dec. 7, 2022
Rodney Pinter to Vamp LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 26 in Berlin Township and part of Section 23 in Berlin Township, $1,432,956.
Michael Hass (POA) and Timothy Haas to Chan Johansen, warranty deed, part of Lot 125 in Tiskilwa, $15,000.
Sharon Hostetler (tr), James Hostetler Trust and Sharon Hostetler Trust to Colin and Shelly Kropf, warranty deed, part of Section 18 in Greenville Township, $510,480.
Sharon Hostetler (tr), James Hostetler Trust and Sharon Hostetler Trust to Joyce and Lester Kropf, warranty deed, parts of Section 13 in Fairfield Township, $710,640.
Essig Enterprises Inc. and Marc Wells to Morgan Freeman and Benjamin Shipp, warranty deed, Lots 2 and 3 in Block 7 in Sheffield, $70,000.
Glen Huseman to Arlene and Robert Finley, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 1 in Homeway Second Addition in Walnut, $50,000.
Dec. 8, 2022
Katelyn and William Heinzeroth to Benjamin and Kristina Mercer, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in Block 1 in James H. Seaton’s Fourth Addition in Seatonville, $77,000.
Allen and Cheryl Turczyn to Oscar Moreno, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 4 in Dalzell, $75,000.
Sherry Franken (tr), Joyce Wojtas Trust and Steven Wojtas Trust to Erin and William Passmore, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 83 in Princeton, $292,500.
Dec. 12, 2022
Gail Jeffrey (decd) and Charles Jeffrey Jr. to Gavin Garcia, warranty deed, part of Section 34 in Selby Township, $215,000.
Bernadine McCoy to Elizabeth Rylee, warranty deed, part of Lot 15 and part of Lot 16 in Block 21 in Sheffield, $82,000.
Edward Vock to Tellus Demetra LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 28 in Concord Township, $1,238,512.
Dec. 13, 2022
Wilbur Nelson II (tr), Virginia Nelson Trust and Wilbur Nelson Trust to Sanctity Seven LLC, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 20 in Ohio Township, $1,132,800.
Dec. 14, 2022
Arlene Novicki to David Karwoski, Craig Williams and Sarah Williams, warranty deed, Lots 111 and 112 in Lake Thunderbird Grove, Sec 9-14-9, $11,000.
Daniel Klein to Cheryl Johnson and Heinz Malert, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 7 in Cherry, $225,000.
Dec. 15, 2022
Ronald Hrovat to GTS Investment Group LLC, warranty deed, Lots 17, 18, 19 and 20 in Block 33 in Spring Valley, $25,000.
Donald King to Megan and Richard Brummel, warranty deed, parts of Section 21 in Concord Township, $990,000.
Stacey and Tonda Mueller to Virtue Farms LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 6 and parts of Section 5 in Mineral Township, $2,800,000.
Marilyn Evans Living Trust, Orval Evans Living Trust, Marilyn Evans (tr) and Orval Evans (tr) to Frank Reed, trustees’ deed, part of Section 24 in Milo Township, $165,000.