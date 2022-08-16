OSF St. Clare in Princeton’s Tree of Lights campaign buys equipment upgrade

The OSF St. Clare Medical Center Tree of Lights campaign raised enough funds to upgrade equipment for growing occupational health services.

This year, the Tree of Lights campaign purchased breath alcohol testing equipment. The cost of the equipment was $2,799.

The Emergency Department will use this equipment after hours for reasonable suspicion and local schools can utilize it for random student testing as scheduled during business hours. As occupational health services grow to serve the Princeton community and its employers, this resource promotes a healthy and safe workplace, OSF officials said.

Since the inception of the Tree of Lights in 1990, more than $115,000 has been raised for different departments of the hospital. OSF thanked donors and community members for supporting the latest campaign.