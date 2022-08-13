August 13, 2022
Bureau County Republican

Bureau County Property Transfers: June 16-30, 2022

Transfers recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ Office

By Rita Roberts

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

June 16, 2022

Jacob and Sara Osborn to Carol Day, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Second North Addition in Sheffield, $60,000.

Alan Foster, Cindy Foster and Kylee Foster to John Moreland, warranty deed, Lot 19 in Foster’s Addition in Buda, $2,000.

Gary Moreland to Norman Reinford, warranty deed, part of Lot 11 and part of Lot 12 in Sunny Acres Subdivision, Sec 10-16-9 in Princeton, $15,000.

Fremont LLC to James and Vickie DeWalt, part of Lot 61 in Liberty Village in Princeton, $311,500.

June 17, 2022

Arvel and Gary Barnett to J Nathan Headley, parts of Section 34 in Concord Township, $40,000.

William Hjertstedt and Angelika Thompson to Austin Peach, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 16 and part of Lot 3 in Block 16 in Union Addition in Princeton, $108,000.

Joseph and Tiffany Moore to Buyer Accepter LLC, warranty deed, parts of Lot 119 in Princeton, $170,000.

Allen and Katherine Whiteside to Aaron Bivens, warranty deed, parts of Section 14 in Gold Township, $625,000.

June 21, 2022

Jeanette and John McKenzie to Sergio Luna Avila and Jocelyn Luna, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Block 118 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $75,000.

Joseph Merkel to Alison Parks, warranty deed, Lot 13 and 14 in Block 14 in North Addition in Princeton, $110,000.

Shawn Moats to Tara Paulsen, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $83,000.

Alan and Teresa Carlson to Tyler Marvin and Phoenix Smallwood, Lot 7 in Rosenow’s Addition in Princeton, $125,000.

June 22, 2022

Clyde Legg to Harold and Rebecca Burden, joint tenancy deed, Lot 10 in Block 43 and part of Lot 9 in Block 43 in East Addition in Sheffield, $41,000.

Brian Duffield, Michael Duffield and Stephen Duffield to Joshua Duffield, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 39 in Ladd, $60,000.

Geraldine Divert to Lynda and Steven Wiseman, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 47 in Ladd, $137,000.

Daniel and Shavonne Englehaupt to Edgar Arteaga, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 54 in Ladd, $105,000.

Lloyd May Jr. and Karen May to James and Jeannine May, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 10 in Selby Township, $120,000.

June 23, 2022

Sara and Terry Himes to Angelika Thompson, Lot 64 in Robert E. Bird’s Haven Addition in Princeton, $225,000.

Brian Pellegrini to Jam Jam Properties LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Block 43 in Spring Valley, $115,000.

Bonita Micheletti to Jeremy and Nicole Andracke, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 124 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $100,000.

June 24, 2022

Dalene and John Sweezey to Jeffrey and Jyssica Sokol, warranty deed, Lots 5, 6 and 7 in Block 8 in H.J. Miller’s Addition in Spring Valley, $210,000.

Carol Rowe (tr), R Dean Rowe (tr), Carol Rowe Trust and R. Dean Rowe Trust to Mary and Shea Sutton, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 24 in Princeton Township, $160,817.85.

John Behrends to Lester Behrends Jr. and Ronald Behrens, warranty deed, parts of Sections 21 and 22 in Arispie Township, $166,375.

Gregg and Leanne Williams to Anthony and Cassandra Provenzano, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 19 in Dover Township, $205,000.

June 27, 2022

Richard Bonnell and Annette Larson to Annette and Joseph Larson, warranty deed, parts of Section 4 in Clarion Township, $150,000.

Linda Halberg, Jyll Leonatti and Richard Leonatti to Karen Kwarta, warranty deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 4 in Nelson Second Subdivision in Spring Valley, $152,000.

Maria Flores and Oscar Sanchez Peralta to Maria Del Rocio Aguilera and Jose Antonio Arevalo, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 4 in Banschbach’s Subdivision in DePue, $33,000.

Cheryl Sims to Cynthia and Jeffery Byers, warranty deed, parts of Section 16 in Westfield Township, $265,000.

Cynthia and Jeffery Byers to Gregg and Leanne Williams, warranty deed, part of Section 10 in Wyanet Township, $260,000.

Kayla Johnson to Tamera McVay, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 7 in James H. Seaton’s Second Addition in Seatonville, $280,000.

Walter Wright to Stephanie Schmidt, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 3 in Cherry, $55,000.

Renee Scaggs to Bonita Micheletti, warranty deed, parts of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $125,000.

June 29, 2022

Catherine Gugerty to Elisa and James Gugerty, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 22 in Ohio, $65,000.

James Prokup to Jazmin Maldonado Guzman, warranty deed, Lot 22 in Block 4 in Riva’s First Addition in Dalzell, $80,000.

Todd Sears (tr), Shirley Sears Trust and Wilmer Sears Trust to Jessianne Theodore, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 12 in Indiantown Township, $47,080.

Michael Rodriguez to Eugenio Garcia, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 94 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $52,000.

Cynthia Tripp to Zachary Roadhouse and Christa Tripp, warranty deed, parts of Section 8 in Ohio Township, $87,000.

Alexandria Barajas and Noah Jilderda to Jonathan McKittrick, warranty deed, parts of Lot 9 in Steven’s Subdivision in Princeton, $115,000.

June 30, 2022

Shorewood Car Wash LLC to Russell Beaumont, warranty deed, parts of Lot 8 in Block 12 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $40,000.

Greg Hansen to Layne and Lorri Kierski, warranty deed, part of Lot 15 in Block 20 in Spring Valley, $68,825.

Claudine Strunk (decd) and Kyle Studley (ex) to Eric Poppens, executor deed, Lot 4L in Hideaway Estates Condominium Phase I in Princeton, $170,000.

Richard Hickey to James McCune, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in Block 18 in Sheffield, $120,000.