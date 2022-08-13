Bureau County Property Transfers: June 16-30, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
June 16, 2022
Jacob and Sara Osborn to Carol Day, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Second North Addition in Sheffield, $60,000.
Alan Foster, Cindy Foster and Kylee Foster to John Moreland, warranty deed, Lot 19 in Foster’s Addition in Buda, $2,000.
Gary Moreland to Norman Reinford, warranty deed, part of Lot 11 and part of Lot 12 in Sunny Acres Subdivision, Sec 10-16-9 in Princeton, $15,000.
Fremont LLC to James and Vickie DeWalt, part of Lot 61 in Liberty Village in Princeton, $311,500.
June 17, 2022
Arvel and Gary Barnett to J Nathan Headley, parts of Section 34 in Concord Township, $40,000.
William Hjertstedt and Angelika Thompson to Austin Peach, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 16 and part of Lot 3 in Block 16 in Union Addition in Princeton, $108,000.
Joseph and Tiffany Moore to Buyer Accepter LLC, warranty deed, parts of Lot 119 in Princeton, $170,000.
Allen and Katherine Whiteside to Aaron Bivens, warranty deed, parts of Section 14 in Gold Township, $625,000.
June 21, 2022
Jeanette and John McKenzie to Sergio Luna Avila and Jocelyn Luna, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Block 118 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $75,000.
Joseph Merkel to Alison Parks, warranty deed, Lot 13 and 14 in Block 14 in North Addition in Princeton, $110,000.
Shawn Moats to Tara Paulsen, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $83,000.
Alan and Teresa Carlson to Tyler Marvin and Phoenix Smallwood, Lot 7 in Rosenow’s Addition in Princeton, $125,000.
June 22, 2022
Clyde Legg to Harold and Rebecca Burden, joint tenancy deed, Lot 10 in Block 43 and part of Lot 9 in Block 43 in East Addition in Sheffield, $41,000.
Brian Duffield, Michael Duffield and Stephen Duffield to Joshua Duffield, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 39 in Ladd, $60,000.
Geraldine Divert to Lynda and Steven Wiseman, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 47 in Ladd, $137,000.
Daniel and Shavonne Englehaupt to Edgar Arteaga, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 54 in Ladd, $105,000.
Lloyd May Jr. and Karen May to James and Jeannine May, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 10 in Selby Township, $120,000.
June 23, 2022
Sara and Terry Himes to Angelika Thompson, Lot 64 in Robert E. Bird’s Haven Addition in Princeton, $225,000.
Brian Pellegrini to Jam Jam Properties LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Block 43 in Spring Valley, $115,000.
Bonita Micheletti to Jeremy and Nicole Andracke, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 124 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $100,000.
June 24, 2022
Dalene and John Sweezey to Jeffrey and Jyssica Sokol, warranty deed, Lots 5, 6 and 7 in Block 8 in H.J. Miller’s Addition in Spring Valley, $210,000.
Carol Rowe (tr), R Dean Rowe (tr), Carol Rowe Trust and R. Dean Rowe Trust to Mary and Shea Sutton, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 24 in Princeton Township, $160,817.85.
John Behrends to Lester Behrends Jr. and Ronald Behrens, warranty deed, parts of Sections 21 and 22 in Arispie Township, $166,375.
Gregg and Leanne Williams to Anthony and Cassandra Provenzano, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 19 in Dover Township, $205,000.
June 27, 2022
Richard Bonnell and Annette Larson to Annette and Joseph Larson, warranty deed, parts of Section 4 in Clarion Township, $150,000.
Linda Halberg, Jyll Leonatti and Richard Leonatti to Karen Kwarta, warranty deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 4 in Nelson Second Subdivision in Spring Valley, $152,000.
Maria Flores and Oscar Sanchez Peralta to Maria Del Rocio Aguilera and Jose Antonio Arevalo, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 4 in Banschbach’s Subdivision in DePue, $33,000.
Cheryl Sims to Cynthia and Jeffery Byers, warranty deed, parts of Section 16 in Westfield Township, $265,000.
Cynthia and Jeffery Byers to Gregg and Leanne Williams, warranty deed, part of Section 10 in Wyanet Township, $260,000.
Kayla Johnson to Tamera McVay, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 7 in James H. Seaton’s Second Addition in Seatonville, $280,000.
Walter Wright to Stephanie Schmidt, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 3 in Cherry, $55,000.
Renee Scaggs to Bonita Micheletti, warranty deed, parts of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $125,000.
June 29, 2022
Catherine Gugerty to Elisa and James Gugerty, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 22 in Ohio, $65,000.
James Prokup to Jazmin Maldonado Guzman, warranty deed, Lot 22 in Block 4 in Riva’s First Addition in Dalzell, $80,000.
Todd Sears (tr), Shirley Sears Trust and Wilmer Sears Trust to Jessianne Theodore, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 12 in Indiantown Township, $47,080.
Michael Rodriguez to Eugenio Garcia, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 94 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $52,000.
Cynthia Tripp to Zachary Roadhouse and Christa Tripp, warranty deed, parts of Section 8 in Ohio Township, $87,000.
Alexandria Barajas and Noah Jilderda to Jonathan McKittrick, warranty deed, parts of Lot 9 in Steven’s Subdivision in Princeton, $115,000.
June 30, 2022
Shorewood Car Wash LLC to Russell Beaumont, warranty deed, parts of Lot 8 in Block 12 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $40,000.
Greg Hansen to Layne and Lorri Kierski, warranty deed, part of Lot 15 in Block 20 in Spring Valley, $68,825.
Claudine Strunk (decd) and Kyle Studley (ex) to Eric Poppens, executor deed, Lot 4L in Hideaway Estates Condominium Phase I in Princeton, $170,000.
Richard Hickey to James McCune, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in Block 18 in Sheffield, $120,000.