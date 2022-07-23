Scooters coffee shop set to open in Princeton

Scooter’s Coffee is opening Monday on Princeton’s north end at 15 W. Century Dr.
The Omaha-based chain sells a range of hot and iced coffees, blended drinks, smoothies, teas, and breakfast and baked goods.
A permit for utility extensions was approved by the City Council in October at which time City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said the chain will include a drive-thru kiosk at North Main Street and West Century Drive.
The first Scooter’s opened in 1998 in Bellevue, Neb. Wittenauer said Scooter’s are more prevalent in Omaha and throughout Iowa, but are starting to make their way east into Illinois and Wisconsin. Earlier this month a Scooter’s opened in Sandwich and another location is under construction in Plano. Scooter’s website lists 20 Illinois locations with nearly half of them to open soon.
Princeton hours are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to Scooter’s website.
A ribbon cutting for Princeton will be scheduled at a later date.