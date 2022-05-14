Property Transfers: March 16-31, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
March 16, 2022
Peoples National Bank of Kewanee to Misael Perez, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 1 in Westervelt’s Addition in Buda, $15,000.
Rodney and Susan Spayer to James and Nickole Barto, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 6 in Second Park Subdivision in DePue, $35,000.
First State Bank of Van Orin to Brush Creek Investments LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 15 in Princeton Township, $50,000.
Charles Knight (tr), Nancy Knight (tr) and Knight Trust No 101 to Aaron Book and Michael Book, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 36 in Dover Township, $978,890.
Edward and Melissa Swanson to Nathaniel and Nichole Robinson, warranty deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 10 in Ohio, $87,450.
Sharlotte Smith to Kelsey Stutzman, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $185,000.
Craig Woodley to Cody Hrabak, warranty deed, part of Section 30 in Bureau Township, $465,000.
March 17, 2022
Joseph and Kathy Olson to Lisa and Timothy Cunningham, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 32 and part of Section 31 in Wyanet Township, $150,000.
March 18, 2022
Grant and Jessica Van Driel to Lynn Hann and Cynthia Tripp, warranty deed, part of Lot 25 in Hallam’s Addition in Princeton, $150,000.
Donald Guisti to Margarito Aldana, warranty deed, part of Lot 15 in Block 14 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $45,000.
March 21, 2022
Patricia Hedrick Trust to Jennifer Davis and Timothy Ratliff, trustees’ deed, part of Section 15 in Manlius Township, $170,000.
Debbie and John Andes to Jolene and Timothy Plankenhorn, warranty deed, Lots 10, 11, 12 and 13 in Block 24 in Myrick’s Second Addition in Cherry, $142,500.
March 22, 2022
Michael English Trust to Cameron and Sydney Turnbull, trustees’ deed, Lot 8 and part of Lot 7 in Sportview Addition in Princeton, $245,000.
March 23, 2022
Vernon Sondgeroth to Abbi Bosnich and Tiffany Gonigam, joint tenancy deed, Lot 12 in Timber Ridge Phase I, Sec 35-16-9 in Princeton, $267,500.
Darci Bankes to Emily and Jacob Morris, joint tenancy deed, Lot 9 in Vance Subdivision in Princeton, $124,000.
Kenneth and Teri Sutherland to Scott and Sondra Smith, warranty deed, parts of Section 8 in Wyanet Township, $188,000.
David and Judith Gugerty to J5 Property Investment, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 5 in Union Addition in Princeton, $55,000.
March 25, 2022
Joseph Park to Tnomel Family LP, warranty deed, Lots 124, 125 and 126 in Lake Thunderbird Grove, Sec 9-14-9, $18,000.
Michael Mateika to Cheryl and Steven Mateika, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 112 in Wainwright’s Addition in Spring Valley, $35,000.
Brenda Skaggs to Ann Brantly and Daniel John, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $248,000.
Andrew Fuzak, Britta Fuzak and Joshua Fuzak to Viking Land LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 4 in Wheatland Township, $125,000.
March 28, 2022
Diane Cleary to Tanya Hagerman, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 in Block 24 in Sheffield, $70,000.
Chad and Jessica Koehler to Josh and Nicole Phillips, warranty deed, Lots 17 and 18 in Block 5 in Cherry, $72,500.
Max Jarosz to Sergio Aldana, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 in Block 15 in Terry’s Addition in Spring Valley, $24,750.
March 29, 2022
Nancy and Paul Kautz to Britta and Joshua Fuzak, warranty deed, part of Lot 79 in Princeton, $180,000.
March 30, 2022
Samantha Lyon to Courtney Garcia, warranty deed, Lots 190 and 191 and part of Lot 189 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $145,000.
Alan Davidson and Sharilyn Schaffer Davidson to Nicole Burkey and Thomas Wright, warranty deed, part of Lot 77 and part of Lot 78 in Princeton, $340,000.
Jeremy Allen to Nicholas Hansen and Carli Joiner, warranty deed, Lot 10 and part of Lot 9 in Block 1 in Smith & Stacy’s Addition in Malden, $53,500.
March 31, 2022
Adam and Samantha Knudsen and Knute E Farm LLC to Mikayla and Phillip Sheppard, warranty deed, parts of Section 30 in Hall Township, $347,500.