May 14, 2022
Bureau County Republican
Property Transfers: March 16-31, 2022

By Rita Roberts

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

March 16, 2022

Peoples National Bank of Kewanee to Misael Perez, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 1 in Westervelt’s Addition in Buda, $15,000.

Rodney and Susan Spayer to James and Nickole Barto, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 6 in Second Park Subdivision in DePue, $35,000.

First State Bank of Van Orin to Brush Creek Investments LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 15 in Princeton Township, $50,000.

Charles Knight (tr), Nancy Knight (tr) and Knight Trust No 101 to Aaron Book and Michael Book, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 36 in Dover Township, $978,890.

Edward and Melissa Swanson to Nathaniel and Nichole Robinson, warranty deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 10 in Ohio, $87,450.

Sharlotte Smith to Kelsey Stutzman, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $185,000.

Craig Woodley to Cody Hrabak, warranty deed, part of Section 30 in Bureau Township, $465,000.

March 17, 2022

Joseph and Kathy Olson to Lisa and Timothy Cunningham, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 32 and part of Section 31 in Wyanet Township, $150,000.

March 18, 2022

Grant and Jessica Van Driel to Lynn Hann and Cynthia Tripp, warranty deed, part of Lot 25 in Hallam’s Addition in Princeton, $150,000.

Donald Guisti to Margarito Aldana, warranty deed, part of Lot 15 in Block 14 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $45,000.

March 21, 2022

Patricia Hedrick Trust to Jennifer Davis and Timothy Ratliff, trustees’ deed, part of Section 15 in Manlius Township, $170,000.

Debbie and John Andes to Jolene and Timothy Plankenhorn, warranty deed, Lots 10, 11, 12 and 13 in Block 24 in Myrick’s Second Addition in Cherry, $142,500.

March 22, 2022

Michael English Trust to Cameron and Sydney Turnbull, trustees’ deed, Lot 8 and part of Lot 7 in Sportview Addition in Princeton, $245,000.

March 23, 2022

Vernon Sondgeroth to Abbi Bosnich and Tiffany Gonigam, joint tenancy deed, Lot 12 in Timber Ridge Phase I, Sec 35-16-9 in Princeton, $267,500.

Darci Bankes to Emily and Jacob Morris, joint tenancy deed, Lot 9 in Vance Subdivision in Princeton, $124,000.

Kenneth and Teri Sutherland to Scott and Sondra Smith, warranty deed, parts of Section 8 in Wyanet Township, $188,000.

David and Judith Gugerty to J5 Property Investment, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 5 in Union Addition in Princeton, $55,000.

March 25, 2022

Joseph Park to Tnomel Family LP, warranty deed, Lots 124, 125 and 126 in Lake Thunderbird Grove, Sec 9-14-9, $18,000.

Michael Mateika to Cheryl and Steven Mateika, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 112 in Wainwright’s Addition in Spring Valley, $35,000.

Brenda Skaggs to Ann Brantly and Daniel John, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $248,000.

Andrew Fuzak, Britta Fuzak and Joshua Fuzak to Viking Land LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 4 in Wheatland Township, $125,000.

March 28, 2022

Diane Cleary to Tanya Hagerman, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 in Block 24 in Sheffield, $70,000.

Chad and Jessica Koehler to Josh and Nicole Phillips, warranty deed, Lots 17 and 18 in Block 5 in Cherry, $72,500.

Max Jarosz to Sergio Aldana, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 in Block 15 in Terry’s Addition in Spring Valley, $24,750.

March 29, 2022

Nancy and Paul Kautz to Britta and Joshua Fuzak, warranty deed, part of Lot 79 in Princeton, $180,000.

March 30, 2022

Samantha Lyon to Courtney Garcia, warranty deed, Lots 190 and 191 and part of Lot 189 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $145,000.

Alan Davidson and Sharilyn Schaffer Davidson to Nicole Burkey and Thomas Wright, warranty deed, part of Lot 77 and part of Lot 78 in Princeton, $340,000.

Jeremy Allen to Nicholas Hansen and Carli Joiner, warranty deed, Lot 10 and part of Lot 9 in Block 1 in Smith & Stacy’s Addition in Malden, $53,500.

March 31, 2022

Adam and Samantha Knudsen and Knute E Farm LLC to Mikayla and Phillip Sheppard, warranty deed, parts of Section 30 in Hall Township, $347,500.

