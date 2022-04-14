Property Transfers: Feb. 16-28, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Feb. 16, 2022
Dale and Barbara Fiste to Amber and Andrew Burress, warranty deed, part of Lot 12 in Foster’s Addition in Buda, $30,000.
James Phillips Trust to Daniel Schafer, trustees’ deed, part of Section 17 in Dover Township, $200,000.
Feb. 17, 2022
MFLP Inc and Mollns Farms LP to David Molln Trust, warranty deed, part of Section 12 in Ohio Township, $113,200.
Como Lake Condos LLC to Gary Oloffson, warranty deed, parts of Section 24 in Mineral Township, $120,000.
Feb. 22, 2022
Roger and Terri Perkins to Eric and Sarah Rogers, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Valley Ridge Subdivision in Spring Valley, $229,900.
Lemuel and Wava Phipps to Version One LLC, warranty deed, Lot 17 in Block 2 in Cherry, $22,000.
James Heing to Sarah Powell, warranty deed, Lot 24 in Manor Court SD First Addition in Princeton, $95,000.
Michael Hodge POA and Betty Hodge to Anne and Rodney Jackson, joint tenancy deed, Lots 23 and 26 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 120 in Princeton, $8,500.
Feb. 23, 2022
Billi DeBrock to Donald Baker Trust and Loretta Baker Trust, warranty deed, part of Section 23 in Fairfield Township, $25,800.
Feb. 24, 2022
David Prokes to Annette and Peter Clausen, warranty deed, part of Section 4 in Walnut Township, $50,000.
Laurice Feld Miller and Nicolette Lucas Trust to Paul Bastian, warranty deed, part of Lot 4 in Block 55 in Spring Valley, $18,000.
Bartels Farming Corporation to James McCune, warranty deed, parts of Section 36 in Gold Township, $1,605,225.
Feb. 25, 2022
Gwendolyn and Jessie Edington to Cynthia and Rodney Rod, warranty deed, parts of Section 4 in Clarion Township, $40,000.
Michael Chasteen to Jaime Havenar and Wesley Martinez, warranty deed, Lot 63 in LaMoille, $26,000.
Ryan Widmer to Version One LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 101 in Princeton, $22,000.
Susan Davisson, Linda Grady, Diane Miles, Brian Piper, Daniel Piper, David Piper, Douglas Piper, Frances Piper, Jeffrey Piper and Mary Scheri to Artan Kulla, warranty deed, part of Lot 4 in Block 23 in Ohio, $115,000.
Feb. 28, 2022
Jeremy Mall to Lindsay Johnson, warranty deed, part Lot 39 and part of Lot 38 in Tiskilwa, $105,000.
Powerhouse Automotive LLC to Harvest Realty and Development Inc., warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 3 and part of Lot 9 in Block 3 in Union Addition in Princeton, $62,500.
Eric and Joseph Santos to Bonnie and David Dal Ponte, warranty deed, Lot 22 in Sherwood Glen Subdivision, Sec 35-16-9 in Princeton, $290,000.
Yolanda Quartucci to Fermin and Jorge Hurtado, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 121 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $6,500.
Philip Rice (decd) and Philip Rice Jr. (adm) to J Rayne LLC, administrator’s deed, Lot 32 in Reavley Addition in Wyanet, $55,000.