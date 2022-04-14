April 14, 2022
Bureau County Republican
Property Transfers: Feb. 16-28, 2022

By Rita Roberts

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Feb. 16, 2022

Dale and Barbara Fiste to Amber and Andrew Burress, warranty deed, part of Lot 12 in Foster’s Addition in Buda, $30,000.

James Phillips Trust to Daniel Schafer, trustees’ deed, part of Section 17 in Dover Township, $200,000.

Feb. 17, 2022

MFLP Inc and Mollns Farms LP to David Molln Trust, warranty deed, part of Section 12 in Ohio Township, $113,200.

Como Lake Condos LLC to Gary Oloffson, warranty deed, parts of Section 24 in Mineral Township, $120,000.

Feb. 22, 2022

Roger and Terri Perkins to Eric and Sarah Rogers, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Valley Ridge Subdivision in Spring Valley, $229,900.

Lemuel and Wava Phipps to Version One LLC, warranty deed, Lot 17 in Block 2 in Cherry, $22,000.

James Heing to Sarah Powell, warranty deed, Lot 24 in Manor Court SD First Addition in Princeton, $95,000.

Michael Hodge POA and Betty Hodge to Anne and Rodney Jackson, joint tenancy deed, Lots 23 and 26 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 120 in Princeton, $8,500.

Feb. 23, 2022

Billi DeBrock to Donald Baker Trust and Loretta Baker Trust, warranty deed, part of Section 23 in Fairfield Township, $25,800.

Feb. 24, 2022

David Prokes to Annette and Peter Clausen, warranty deed, part of Section 4 in Walnut Township, $50,000.

Laurice Feld Miller and Nicolette Lucas Trust to Paul Bastian, warranty deed, part of Lot 4 in Block 55 in Spring Valley, $18,000.

Bartels Farming Corporation to James McCune, warranty deed, parts of Section 36 in Gold Township, $1,605,225.

Feb. 25, 2022

Gwendolyn and Jessie Edington to Cynthia and Rodney Rod, warranty deed, parts of Section 4 in Clarion Township, $40,000.

Michael Chasteen to Jaime Havenar and Wesley Martinez, warranty deed, Lot 63 in LaMoille, $26,000.

Ryan Widmer to Version One LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 101 in Princeton, $22,000.

Susan Davisson, Linda Grady, Diane Miles, Brian Piper, Daniel Piper, David Piper, Douglas Piper, Frances Piper, Jeffrey Piper and Mary Scheri to Artan Kulla, warranty deed, part of Lot 4 in Block 23 in Ohio, $115,000.

Feb. 28, 2022

Jeremy Mall to Lindsay Johnson, warranty deed, part Lot 39 and part of Lot 38 in Tiskilwa, $105,000.

Powerhouse Automotive LLC to Harvest Realty and Development Inc., warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 3 and part of Lot 9 in Block 3 in Union Addition in Princeton, $62,500.

Eric and Joseph Santos to Bonnie and David Dal Ponte, warranty deed, Lot 22 in Sherwood Glen Subdivision, Sec 35-16-9 in Princeton, $290,000.

Yolanda Quartucci to Fermin and Jorge Hurtado, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 121 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $6,500.

Philip Rice (decd) and Philip Rice Jr. (adm) to J Rayne LLC, administrator’s deed, Lot 32 in Reavley Addition in Wyanet, $55,000.

