Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Departments are seeking public input through survey

The Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Departments are asking for the publics’ cooperation in a project the BPMCHD is conducting to help determine significant health and wellness concerns facing the three counties.

The project, called the IPLAN, is conducted every five years by all of the health departments in Illinois and helps to guide local public health policy, direction and spending over the next few years.

During the project, health department staff, members of the Boards of Health for each county and representatives from the communities will review public input concerning health issues, health and wellness data from many sources, community demographics,existing health assets and other relevant input.

This information will then be used to determine the significant health needs facing the counties and will develop a plan to attempt to address those issues going forward.

The public has two primary opportunities to participate in this process. The first is by completing a survey available on the BPMCHD website and Facebook page from April 15th until May 8th.

The second is to attend and participate in one of the community meetings to be conducted in each county.Community members are invited to participate in one or both of these opportunities.

The community sessions will be conducted from 6 to 7p.m. at the following locations:

- April 19, Marshall County Health Department, 319 Sixth St. in Lacon

- April 20, Putnam County EMA Building, 1120 Old IL-26 in Hennepin

- April 21, Bureau County Health Department, 526 S Bureau Valley Pkwy in Princeton

This input from the community will help to guide development local public health focus as the counties move on from the pandemic and face many emerging health and wellness concerns.

For more information contact Hector Gomez at 815-872-5019.