Starved Rock Eagle Watch Weekend programs curtailed

All of Saturday’s programs and shows have been moved to the La Salle room at the Starved Rock Lodge (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Due to the harsh weather conditions, areas along the Illinois waterway are without power. The Starved Rock State Park Eagle Watch Weekend programs and shows have been affected.

Today’s guided eagle hike has been canceled, and all of Saturday’s programs and shows have been moved to the La Salle room at the Starved Rock Lodge.

If the waterway has its power restored by tomorrow, everything will go back to the original schedule.

If power is not restored by tomorrow, the eagle hike will again be cancelled, and programs will continue at the La Salle room at the Starved Rock Lodge, according to Starved Rock Natural Resource Coordinator, Lisa Sons.

The Illinois Waterway Visitor’s Center has been shut down for the rest of the day due to a lack of power and its activities have also been rerouted to the La Salle room at the Starved Rock Lodge.

The Illinois Waterway Visitor’s Center will reassess tomorrow’s programming based on if or when they regain power according to Illinois Waterway Visitor Center Park Ranger, Sarah Fisher.

The Starved Rock Lodge & Conference Center and the Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center in Oglesby, and the Utica Village Hall Gym & Welcome Center are still open.

For more information, call 815-667-4054.