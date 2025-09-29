Husband and wife dead in Joliet murder-suicide shootings, police say

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A 40-year-old man on Joliet’s far west side shot his wife before dying by suicide, according to a preliminary investigation by police.

About 5:50 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Burshire Court after receiving multiple calls of a possible shooting, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The home is within the city limits of Joliet but has a Plainfield mailing address.

The 40-year-old man was found by officers in the yard of a residence with an apparent fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound, English said.

Inside the residence, officers found a 40-year-old woman with a fatal gunshot wound, he said.

The couple’s four children were found unharmed inside the home and released to the care of another family member, English said.

Officers and detectives determined the shooting is a “domestic-related” incident following a preliminary investigation, English said.

“It is alleged that the male shot and killed his wife and then exited the home and took his own life with the handgun. The handgun was recovered during this investigation,” English said.

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office responded to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division at 815-724- 3020.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, please call or text 988 to connect with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline,” according to English’s statement.

Help is available for people experiencing domestic violence in Kendall and Will counties.

They can contact Guardian Angel Community Services’ Groundwork Domestic Violence Program at 815-729-1228 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.