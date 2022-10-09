Tyler Higbee receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys game

Player props for Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Cowboys play the Rams at 3:25 p.m. central on Fox.

Tyler Higbee player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 5.5 (+112) 5.5 (-154) Total Receiving Yards 50.5 (-129) 50.5 (-106) Longest Reception 18.5 (+100) 18.5 (-137) First TD Scorer +700 Anytime TD Scorer +180 Player to score 2 or more TDs +1200

Higbee trends:

Higbee has cleared 5.5 receptions in two of four games this season, and is coming off a 14-target game.

In each of his past three games, Higbee has gone above 50.5 receiving yards.

Higbee has not scored a touchdown yet this season.

Shane Jackson says:

I jumped on this line before the Rams posted a dud on Monday Night Football, but that just means everybody can get this line now. I make the Rams a 6-point favorite in this matchup, so I’m willing to back Sean McVay’s squad even after what we all saw under the bright lights.

The 49ers are a bad matchup for the Rams, even if that 24-9 affair highlighted some concerns for the defending champs. This is the time for the Rams to get right, with home meetings against the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers on deck before their bye.

Cooper Rush has been solid in Dak Prescott’s absence, but a matchup against an Aaron Donald-led defense should silence any rumblings of a quarterback controversy. The key for the Rams will be finding any offensive production outside of Cooper Kupp, who leads the league with 42 catches for 402 yards and three touchdowns.

If the Rams lose this game, I will start to get worried. For now, I’m going to buy low on the team that hoisted the Lombardi Trophy just nine months ago.

Pick: Rams -4.5 (-110) — Play to 5.5