Robert Tonyan receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s Packers vs. New York Giants game in London

Player props for Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan on Sunday morning against the New York Giants are available at Caesars Sportsbook. The Packers play the Giants at 8:30 a.m. central on NFL Network.

Robert Tonyan player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 2.5 (-137) 2.5 (+100) Total Receiving Yards 23.5 (-131) 23.5 (-104) Longest Reception 13.5 (-125) 13.5 (-109) First TD Scorer +1100 Anytime TD Scorer +275 Player to score 2 or more TDs +2300

Tonyan trends:

Tonyan has gone over 2.5 receptions in two of four games, and has exactly two receptions in the other two.

He has gone over 23.5 receiving yards in two of four games, and has 22 receiving yards in another.

Tonyan’s longest receptions? 23, 20, 9 and 9 yards.

Tonyan has one touchdown through four weeks. It came last week against New England.

Jim Derry says:

HOME TEAM in CAPS

Teaser, Green Bay -2 over NY Giants (in London) and MINNESOTA -1 over Chicago

WHEN: Green Bay-NY Giants at 8:30 a.m.; Minnesota-Chicago at noon. THE BET: $36 to win $30.

Teaser explanation: At most books, a bettor can parlay two teams in a “teaser” and get 6 points of cushion for each bet. However, it costs -120 to play and – like a parlay – both legs must hit to cash the ticket.

Last week, we won our big teaser and a few of those we didn’t list in this column, mostly because we involved Tennessee in all of them, and they not only covered the teaser, but covered their spread by winning outright at Indianapolis.

In Week 5, I am looking to put Green Bay in several teaser plays. I don’t quite understand why they are only an eight-point favorite against a Giants team that might not only be a little overrated in power points, but is likely down to their third-string quarterback, Davis Webb, as Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion protocol) almost surely will be missing in London.

The best combo with the Packers seems to be the Vikings, who we would have liked at -7 had they not had just been coming from London following an emotional finish with the Saints. That being said, getting them in a teaser means they simply have to win, and against this incredibly limited offense for the Bears, we’ll go that route.

SCORE PREDICTION: Packers (-8) 29, Giants 19. (Over 41.)

There’s one prop we like out of this game - RB Aaron Jones