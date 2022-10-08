Daniel Jones passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s Packers vs. New York Giants game in London

Player props for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on Sunday morning against the Green Bay Packers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Giants play the Packers at 8:30 a.m. central on NFL Network.

Daniel Jones player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 0.5 (-224) 0.5 (+159) Total Passing Yards 188.5 (-115) 188.5 (-119) Total Interceptions 0.5 (-127) 0.5 (-108) Total Passing Completions 17.5 (-109) 17.5 (-125) Total Passing Attempts 27.5 (-123) 27.5 (-111) Longest Passing Completion 31.5 (-104) 31.5 (-131) Total Rushing Yards 27.5 (-103) 27.5 (-133) First TD Scorer +1200 Anytime TD Scorer +290

Jones trends:

Jones is dealing with an ankle sprain but is scheduled to start in London.

Jones has only cleared 188.5 passing yard in one game this season.

The New York QB has thrown an interception in two of four games.

Prior to the ankle injury, Jones has a two-game streak of going over 27.5 rushing yards.

Jim Derry says:

HOME TEAM in CAPS

Teaser, Green Bay -2 over NY Giants (in London) and MINNESOTA -1 over Chicago

WHEN: Green Bay-NY Giants at 8:30 a.m.; Minnesota-Chicago at noon. THE BET: $36 to win $30.

Teaser explanation: At most books, a bettor can parlay two teams in a “teaser” and get 6 points of cushion for each bet. However, it costs -120 to play and – like a parlay – both legs must hit to cash the ticket.

Last week, we won our big teaser and a few of those we didn’t list in this column, mostly because we involved Tennessee in all of them, and they not only covered the teaser, but covered their spread by winning outright at Indianapolis.

In Week 5, I am looking to put Green Bay in several teaser plays. I don’t quite understand why they are only an eight-point favorite against a Giants team that might not only be a little overrated in power points, but is likely down to their third-string quarterback, Davis Webb, as Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion protocol) almost surely will be missing in London.

The best combo with the Packers seems to be the Vikings, who we would have liked at -7 had they not had just been coming from London following an emotional finish with the Saints. That being said, getting them in a teaser means they simply have to win, and against this incredibly limited offense for the Bears, we’ll go that route.

SCORE PREDICTION: Packers (-8) 29, Giants 19. (Over 41.)

News and Notes:

There’s one prop we like out of this game - RB Aaron Jones