AJ Dillon rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s Packers vs. New York Giants game in London

Player props for Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon on Sunday morning against the New York Giants are available at Caesars Sportsbook. The Packers play the Giants at 8:30 a.m. central on NFL Network.

AJ Dillon player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 55.5 (-121) 55.5 (-113) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 72.5 (-115) 72.5 (-119) Total Receptions 2.5 (+133) 2.5 (-184) Total Receiving Yards 12.5 (-123) 12.5 (-111) Longest Reception 9.5 (-104) 9.5 (-131) First TD Scorer +525 Anytime TD Scorer +140 Player to score 2 or more TDs +700 Last TD Scorer +550

Dillon trends:

Dillon has gone over 55.5 rushing yards in two of four games this season.

Dillon has one touchdown this season, it came in Week 1 on the ground.

The Green Bay RB has gone over 12.5 receiving yards just once this year.

Odds boost:

Caesars is also running an odds boost: +600 odds if Dillon scores the first touchdown of the game, meaning a $10 winning bet would get you $60.

Jim Derry says:

HOME TEAM in CAPS

Teaser, Green Bay -2 over NY Giants (in London) and MINNESOTA -1 over Chicago

WHEN: Green Bay-NY Giants at 8:30 a.m.; Minnesota-Chicago at noon. THE BET: $36 to win $30.

Teaser explanation: At most books, a bettor can parlay two teams in a “teaser” and get 6 points of cushion for each bet. However, it costs -120 to play and – like a parlay – both legs must hit to cash the ticket.

Last week, we won our big teaser and a few of those we didn’t list in this column, mostly because we involved Tennessee in all of them, and they not only covered the teaser, but covered their spread by winning outright at Indianapolis.

In Week 5, I am looking to put Green Bay in several teaser plays. I don’t quite understand why they are only an eight-point favorite against a Giants team that might not only be a little overrated in power points, but is likely down to their third-string quarterback, Davis Webb, as Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion protocol) almost surely will be missing in London.

The best combo with the Packers seems to be the Vikings, who we would have liked at -7 had they not had just been coming from London following an emotional finish with the Saints. That being said, getting them in a teaser means they simply have to win, and against this incredibly limited offense for the Bears, we’ll go that route.

SCORE PREDICTION: Packers (-8) 29, Giants 19. (Over 41.)

Spencer Urquart says:

There’s one prop we like out of this game - RB Aaron Jones: OVER 58.5 yards (-125) vs. Giants