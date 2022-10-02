October 02, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsBetting NewsFootballCollege BettingBears News

Trevor Lawrence passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Bet Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Player props for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Jaguars play Philadelphia at noon on Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence player passing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Passing TDs1.5 (+126)1.5 (-174)
Total Passing Yards230.5 (-104)230.5 (-131)
Total Interceptions0.5 (-174)0.5 (+126)
Total Passing Completions22.5 (-117)22.5 (-117)
Total Passing Attempts36.5 (+106)36.5 (-145)
Longest Passing Completion33.5 (-113)33.5 (-121)
Total Rushing Yards11.5 (-137)11.5 (+100)
First TD Scorer+2300
Anytime TD Scorer+525
Last TD Scorer+2200

Lawrence trends:

Lawrence has thrown for two or more touchdowns in two games this season.

Lawrence has thrown for more than 230.5 yards in every game this year.

In two of three games, Lawrence’s longest passing completion has gone longer than 33.5 yards.

At 11.5 total rushing yards, Lawrence has yet to clear that mark in any of the first three games this year.

News and Notes:

Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: A weird start has some bad teams in bright light

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingJacksonville Jaguars