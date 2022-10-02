Trevor Lawrence passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Player props for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Jaguars play Philadelphia at noon on Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 1.5 (+126) 1.5 (-174) Total Passing Yards 230.5 (-104) 230.5 (-131) Total Interceptions 0.5 (-174) 0.5 (+126) Total Passing Completions 22.5 (-117) 22.5 (-117) Total Passing Attempts 36.5 (+106) 36.5 (-145) Longest Passing Completion 33.5 (-113) 33.5 (-121) Total Rushing Yards 11.5 (-137) 11.5 (+100) First TD Scorer +2300 Anytime TD Scorer +525 Last TD Scorer +2200

Lawrence trends:

Lawrence has thrown for two or more touchdowns in two games this season.

Lawrence has thrown for more than 230.5 yards in every game this year.

In two of three games, Lawrence’s longest passing completion has gone longer than 33.5 yards.

At 11.5 total rushing yards, Lawrence has yet to clear that mark in any of the first three games this year.

News and Notes:

Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: A weird start has some bad teams in bright light