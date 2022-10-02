October 02, 2022
Travis Kelce receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday night vs. Tampa Bay

Bet Kansas City TE Travis Kelce’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Player props for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bucs play the Chiefs at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Travis Kelce player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receptions6.5 (+106)6.5 (-145)
Total Receiving Yards68.5 (-115)68.5 (-119)
First TD Scorer+550
Anytime TD Scorer+101
Player to score 2 or more TDs+550
Player to score 3 or more TDs+2700
Last TD Scorer+500

Kelce trends:

Kelce has gone over 6.5 receptions just once this year, but has at least 7 targets in all three games.

The Kansas City tight end has gone over 68.5 receiving yards once this season.

Kelce has scored twice in three games, and scored the first touchdown of the game in Week 1 against Arizona.

News and Notes:

Sunday Night Football betting preview: Best bet for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: A weird start has some bad teams in bright light

