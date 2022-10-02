Travis Kelce receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday night vs. Tampa Bay

Player props for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bucs play the Chiefs at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Travis Kelce player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 6.5 (+106) 6.5 (-145) Total Receiving Yards 68.5 (-115) 68.5 (-119) First TD Scorer +550 Anytime TD Scorer +101 Player to score 2 or more TDs +550 Player to score 3 or more TDs +2700 Last TD Scorer +500

Kelce trends:

Kelce has gone over 6.5 receptions just once this year, but has at least 7 targets in all three games.

The Kansas City tight end has gone over 68.5 receiving yards once this season.

Kelce has scored twice in three games, and scored the first touchdown of the game in Week 1 against Arizona.

News and Notes:

