October 02, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsBetting NewsFootballCollege BettingBears News

Tony Pollard rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. Washington Commanders

Bet Dallas RB Tony Pollard’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) rush the ball against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) rush the ball against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP)

Player props for Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard on Sunday against the Washington Commanders are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Cowboys play Commanders at noon on Sunday.

Tony Pollard player rushing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Rushing Yards42.5 (-123)42.5 (-111)
Total Rushing Attempts10.5 (-117)10.5 (-117)
Total Rushing + Receiving Yards60.5 (-103)60.5 (-133)
Total Receptions2.5 (+139)2.5 (-194)
Total Receiving Yards13.5 (-123)13.5 (-111)
First TD Scorer+700
Anytime TD Scorer+175
Player to score 2 or more TDs+1000

Pollard trends:

Pollard has gone over 42.5 rushing yards in each of the past two games.

Pollard has gone under 10.5 rushing attempts in two of his first three games.

The Dallas RB has gone over 2.5 receptions just once, but has 10 targets through three games.

News and Notes:

Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: A weird start has some bad teams in bright light

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingDallas Cowboys