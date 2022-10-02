Tony Pollard rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. Washington Commanders

Player props for Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard on Sunday against the Washington Commanders are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Cowboys play Commanders at noon on Sunday.

Tony Pollard player rushing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 42.5 (-123) 42.5 (-111) Total Rushing Attempts 10.5 (-117) 10.5 (-117) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 60.5 (-103) 60.5 (-133) Total Receptions 2.5 (+139) 2.5 (-194) Total Receiving Yards 13.5 (-123) 13.5 (-111) First TD Scorer +700 Anytime TD Scorer +175 Player to score 2 or more TDs +1000

Pollard trends:

Pollard has gone over 42.5 rushing yards in each of the past two games.

Pollard has gone under 10.5 rushing attempts in two of his first three games.

The Dallas RB has gone over 2.5 receptions just once, but has 10 targets through three games.

News and Notes:

Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: A weird start has some bad teams in bright light