Romeo Doubs receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. New England Patriots

Player props for Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs on Sunday against the New England Patriots are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Packers play New England at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Romeo Doubs player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 3.5 (-148) 3.5 (+108) Total Receiving Yards 44.5 (-117) 44.5 (-117) Longest Reception 19.5 (+102) 19.5 (-139) First TD Scorer +625 Anytime TD Scorer +160 Player to score 2 or more TDs +950 Last TD Scorer +700

Doubs trends:

Doubs has gone over 3.5 receptions in two out of three games this year, and is coming off a game in which he had eight targets.

The Packers’ rookie WR has cleared 44.5 receiving yards just once in three games, but it came last week against Tampa Bay.

Doubs’ longest reception in each of the first three weeks? 23, 20 and 21 yards.

News and Notes:

Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: A weird start has some bad teams in bright light