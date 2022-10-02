October 02, 2022
Shaw Local
Romeo Doubs receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. New England Patriots

By Shaw Local News Network
Green Bay Packers' Romeo Doubs gets into the endzone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Player props for Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs on Sunday against the New England Patriots are available at Caesars Sportsbook. The Packers play New England at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Romeo Doubs player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receptions3.5 (-148)3.5 (+108)
Total Receiving Yards44.5 (-117)44.5 (-117)
Longest Reception19.5 (+102)19.5 (-139)
First TD Scorer+625
Anytime TD Scorer+160
Player to score 2 or more TDs+950
Last TD Scorer+700

Doubs trends:

Doubs has gone over 3.5 receptions in two out of three games this year, and is coming off a game in which he had eight targets.

The Packers’ rookie WR has cleared 44.5 receiving yards just once in three games, but it came last week against Tampa Bay.

Doubs’ longest reception in each of the first three weeks? 23, 20 and 21 yards.

News and Notes:

