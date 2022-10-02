Patrick Mahomes passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday night vs. Tampa Bay

Player props for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bucs play the Chiefs at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes player passing, touchdown props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total Passing TDs
|1.5 (-189)
|1.5 (+136)
|Total Passing Yards
|262.5 (-115)
|262.5 (-119)
|Total Interceptions
|0.5 (-101)
|0.5 (-135)
|Total Passing Completions
|25.5 (-106)
|25.5 (-129)
|Total Passing Attempts
|37.5 (-119)
|37.5 (-115)
|Longest Passing Completion
|35.5 (-121)
|35.5 (-113)
|Total Rushing Yards
|15.5 (-108)
|15.5 (-127)
|First TD Scorer
|+2100
|Anytime TD Scorer
|+500
|Last TD Scorer
|+2400
Mahomes trends:
Mahomes has gone under 262.5 passing yards in two games this season, though in Week 3 he threw for 262 yards.
The Kansas City QB threw his first interception of the season last week.
Mahomes has gone over 37.5 passing attempts in just one game this season.
Twice this season, Mahomes has gone over 1.5 touchdown passes.
News and Notes:
