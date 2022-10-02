October 02, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsBetting NewsFootballCollege BettingBears News

Patrick Mahomes passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday night vs. Tampa Bay

Bet Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes’ player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Player props for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bucs play the Chiefs at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes player passing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Passing TDs1.5 (-189)1.5 (+136)
Total Passing Yards262.5 (-115)262.5 (-119)
Total Interceptions0.5 (-101)0.5 (-135)
Total Passing Completions25.5 (-106)25.5 (-129)
Total Passing Attempts37.5 (-119)37.5 (-115)
Longest Passing Completion35.5 (-121)35.5 (-113)
Total Rushing Yards15.5 (-108)15.5 (-127)
First TD Scorer+2100
Anytime TD Scorer+500
Last TD Scorer+2400

Mahomes trends:

Mahomes has gone under 262.5 passing yards in two games this season, though in Week 3 he threw for 262 yards.

The Kansas City QB threw his first interception of the season last week.

Mahomes has gone over 37.5 passing attempts in just one game this season.

Twice this season, Mahomes has gone over 1.5 touchdown passes.

News and Notes:

Sunday Night Football betting preview: Best bet for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: A weird start has some bad teams in bright light

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingKansas City Chiefs