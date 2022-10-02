Patrick Mahomes passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday night vs. Tampa Bay

Player props for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bucs play the Chiefs at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 1.5 (-189) 1.5 (+136) Total Passing Yards 262.5 (-115) 262.5 (-119) Total Interceptions 0.5 (-101) 0.5 (-135) Total Passing Completions 25.5 (-106) 25.5 (-129) Total Passing Attempts 37.5 (-119) 37.5 (-115) Longest Passing Completion 35.5 (-121) 35.5 (-113) Total Rushing Yards 15.5 (-108) 15.5 (-127) First TD Scorer +2100 Anytime TD Scorer +500 Last TD Scorer +2400

Mahomes trends:

Mahomes has gone under 262.5 passing yards in two games this season, though in Week 3 he threw for 262 yards.

The Kansas City QB threw his first interception of the season last week.

Mahomes has gone over 37.5 passing attempts in just one game this season.

Twice this season, Mahomes has gone over 1.5 touchdown passes.

News and Notes:

Sunday Night Football betting preview: Best bet for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: A weird start has some bad teams in bright light