October 02, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsBetting NewsFootballCollege BettingBears News

Josh Allen passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. Baltimore Ravens

Bet Buffalo QB Josh Allen’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Josh Allen Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

Player props for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bills play Ravens at noon on Sunday.

Josh Allen player passing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Passing TDs1.5 (-254)1.5 (+178)
Total Passing Yards287.5 (-123)287.5 (-111)
Total Interceptions0.5 (-131)0.5 (-104)
Total Passing Completions24.5 (-131)24.5 (-104)
Total Passing Attempts37.5 (-151)37.5 (+110)
Longest Passing Completion38.5 (-129)38.5 (-106)
Total Rushing Yards41.5 (+102)41.5 (-139)
Total Rushing Attempts7.5 (+104)7.5 (-142)
First TD Scorer+750
Anytime TD Scorer+170
Last TD Scorer+800

Allen trends:

Allen has gone over 1.5 passing touchdown in all three games this season.

Allen has cleared 287.5 passing yards in each of his three games in 2022.

In all three games this year, Allen has eclipsed 24.5 passing completions.

Allen has one rushing touchdown this year, in Week 1 against the Rams.

He has gone over 7.5 rushing attempts in two of three games.

News and Notes:

Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: A weird start has some bad teams in bright light

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingBuffalo Bills