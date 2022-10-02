Josh Allen passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. Baltimore Ravens

Player props for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bills play Ravens at noon on Sunday.

Josh Allen player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 1.5 (-254) 1.5 (+178) Total Passing Yards 287.5 (-123) 287.5 (-111) Total Interceptions 0.5 (-131) 0.5 (-104) Total Passing Completions 24.5 (-131) 24.5 (-104) Total Passing Attempts 37.5 (-151) 37.5 (+110) Longest Passing Completion 38.5 (-129) 38.5 (-106) Total Rushing Yards 41.5 (+102) 41.5 (-139) Total Rushing Attempts 7.5 (+104) 7.5 (-142) First TD Scorer +750 Anytime TD Scorer +170 Last TD Scorer +800

Allen trends:

Allen has gone over 1.5 passing touchdown in all three games this season.

Allen has cleared 287.5 passing yards in each of his three games in 2022.

In all three games this year, Allen has eclipsed 24.5 passing completions.

Allen has one rushing touchdown this year, in Week 1 against the Rams.

He has gone over 7.5 rushing attempts in two of three games.

News and Notes:

