Jamaal Williams rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. Seattle Seahawks

Player props for Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. Detroit plays Seattle at noon on Sunday.
Jamaal Williams player rushing, touchdown props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total Rushing Yards
|67.5 (-125)
|67.5 (-109)
|Total Rushing Attempts
|16.5 (-163)
|16.5 (+118)
|Total Rushing + Receiving Yards
|87.5 (-123)
|87.5 (-111)
|Total Receptions
|2.5 (-106)
|2.5 (-129)
|Total Receiving Yards
|15.5 (-119)
|15.5 (-115)
|Longest Reception
|9.5 (-127)
|9.5 (-108)
|First TD Scorer
|+420
|Anytime TD Scorer
|-125
|Player to score 2 or more TDs
|+400
Williams trends (Note: De’Andre Swift is out):
Williams cleared 67.5 rushing yards in Week 3
Williams has scored two touchdowns in two out of three weeks.
In three weeks, Williams has a total of five targets and four receptions.
News and Notes:
