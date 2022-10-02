October 02, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsBetting NewsFootballCollege BettingBears News

Jamaal Williams rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. Seattle Seahawks

Bet Detroit RB Jamaal Williams’ player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)

Player props for Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. Detroit plays Seattle at noon on Sunday.

Jamaal Williams player rushing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Rushing Yards67.5 (-125)67.5 (-109)
Total Rushing Attempts16.5 (-163)16.5 (+118)
Total Rushing + Receiving Yards87.5 (-123)87.5 (-111)
Total Receptions2.5 (-106)2.5 (-129)
Total Receiving Yards15.5 (-119)15.5 (-115)
Longest Reception9.5 (-127)9.5 (-108)
First TD Scorer+420
Anytime TD Scorer-125
Player to score 2 or more TDs+400

Williams trends (Note: De’Andre Swift is out):

Williams cleared 67.5 rushing yards in Week 3

Williams has scored two touchdowns in two out of three weeks.

In three weeks, Williams has a total of five targets and four receptions.

News and Notes:

Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: A weird start has some bad teams in bright light

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingDetroit Lions