Jamaal Williams rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. Seattle Seahawks

Player props for Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks are available at Caesars Sportsbook. Detroit plays Seattle at noon on Sunday.

Jamaal Williams player rushing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 67.5 (-125) 67.5 (-109) Total Rushing Attempts 16.5 (-163) 16.5 (+118) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 87.5 (-123) 87.5 (-111) Total Receptions 2.5 (-106) 2.5 (-129) Total Receiving Yards 15.5 (-119) 15.5 (-115) Longest Reception 9.5 (-127) 9.5 (-108) First TD Scorer +420 Anytime TD Scorer -125 Player to score 2 or more TDs +400

Williams trends (Note: De’Andre Swift is out):

Williams cleared 67.5 rushing yards in Week 3

Williams has scored two touchdowns in two out of three weeks.

In three weeks, Williams has a total of five targets and four receptions.

News and Notes:

