Jalen Hurts passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Player props for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Eagles play Jacksonville at noon on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 1.5 (-129) 1.5 (-106) Total Passing Yards 247.5 (-125) 247.5 (-109) Total Interceptions 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+112) Total Passing Completions 20.5 (-117) 20.5 (-117) Total Passing Attempts 31.5 (-142) 31.5 (+104) Longest Passing Completion 37.5 (-121) 37.5 (-113) Total Rushing Yards 49.5 (-117) 49.5 (-117) Total Rushing Attempts 9.5 (-121) 9.5 (-113) First TD Scorer +525 Anytime TD Scorer +113 Player to score 2 or more TDs +600 Last TD Scorer +625

Hurts trends:

Hurts has thrown for more than 1.5 touchdowns in one of three games this season.

In two of three games, Hurts has easily cleared 247.5 passing yards, with two 300+ yard games

Hurts has thrown one interception - Week 2 against Minnesota.

The Eagles’ QB has cleared 49.5 rushing yards in two of three games this year.

News and Notes:

