Jalen Hurts passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Player props for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Eagles play Jacksonville at noon on Sunday.
Jalen Hurts player passing, touchdown props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total Passing TDs
|1.5 (-129)
|1.5 (-106)
|Total Passing Yards
|247.5 (-125)
|247.5 (-109)
|Total Interceptions
|0.5 (-154)
|0.5 (+112)
|Total Passing Completions
|20.5 (-117)
|20.5 (-117)
|Total Passing Attempts
|31.5 (-142)
|31.5 (+104)
|Longest Passing Completion
|37.5 (-121)
|37.5 (-113)
|Total Rushing Yards
|49.5 (-117)
|49.5 (-117)
|Total Rushing Attempts
|9.5 (-121)
|9.5 (-113)
|First TD Scorer
|+525
|Anytime TD Scorer
|+113
|Player to score 2 or more TDs
|+600
|Last TD Scorer
|+625
Hurts trends:
Hurts has thrown for more than 1.5 touchdowns in one of three games this season.
In two of three games, Hurts has easily cleared 247.5 passing yards, with two 300+ yard games
Hurts has thrown one interception - Week 2 against Minnesota.
The Eagles’ QB has cleared 49.5 rushing yards in two of three games this year.
