October 02, 2022
Jalen Hurts passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

By Shaw Local News Network
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Player props for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Eagles play Jacksonville at noon on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts player passing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Passing TDs1.5 (-129)1.5 (-106)
Total Passing Yards247.5 (-125)247.5 (-109)
Total Interceptions0.5 (-154)0.5 (+112)
Total Passing Completions20.5 (-117)20.5 (-117)
Total Passing Attempts31.5 (-142)31.5 (+104)
Longest Passing Completion37.5 (-121)37.5 (-113)
Total Rushing Yards49.5 (-117)49.5 (-117)
Total Rushing Attempts9.5 (-121)9.5 (-113)
First TD Scorer+525
Anytime TD Scorer+113
Player to score 2 or more TDs+600
Last TD Scorer+625

Hurts trends:

Hurts has thrown for more than 1.5 touchdowns in one of three games this season.

In two of three games, Hurts has easily cleared 247.5 passing yards, with two 300+ yard games

Hurts has thrown one interception - Week 2 against Minnesota.

The Eagles’ QB has cleared 49.5 rushing yards in two of three games this year.

News and Notes:

