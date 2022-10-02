October 02, 2022
Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. Washington Commanders

By Shaw Local News Network
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball up the field during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Player props for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday against the Washington Commanders are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Cowboys play Commanders at noon on Sunday.

Ezekiel Elliott player rushing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Rushing Yards56.5 (-113)56.5 (-121)
Total Rushing Attempts15.5 (+136)15.5 (-189)
Total Rushing + Receiving Yards69.5 (-117)69.5 (-117)
Total Receptions1.5 (-111)1.5 (-123)
First TD Scorer+460
Anytime TD Scorer+105
Player to score 2 or more TDs+575
Last TD Scorer+525

Elliott trends:

Elliott has gone under 56.5 rushing yards in two of his first three games this season, but got close on those two with 53 and 52 rushing yards.

Zeke has scored one rushing touchdown this season.

Elliott has one reception in each of this first three games, and a total of five targets.

News and Notes:

