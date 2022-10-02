Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. Washington Commanders

Player props for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday against the Washington Commanders are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Cowboys play Commanders at noon on Sunday.

Ezekiel Elliott player rushing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 56.5 (-113) 56.5 (-121) Total Rushing Attempts 15.5 (+136) 15.5 (-189) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 69.5 (-117) 69.5 (-117) Total Receptions 1.5 (-111) 1.5 (-123) First TD Scorer +460 Anytime TD Scorer +105 Player to score 2 or more TDs +575 Last TD Scorer +525

Elliott trends:

Elliott has gone under 56.5 rushing yards in two of his first three games this season, but got close on those two with 53 and 52 rushing yards.

Zeke has scored one rushing touchdown this season.

Elliott has one reception in each of this first three games, and a total of five targets.

News and Notes:

