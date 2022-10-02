Alvin Kamara out; Mark Ingram yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s London game vs. Minnesota Vikings

With Alvin Kamara ruled out, player props for New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in London are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Saints play Minnesota at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Mark Ingram player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 46.5 (-106) 46.5 (-129) Total Rushing Attempts 11.5 (-125) 11.5 (-109) First TD Scorer +650 Anytime TD Scorer +175 Player to score 2 or more TDs +1000 Player to score 3 or more TDs +4500 Last TD Scorer +750 Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 64.5 (-135) 64.5 (-101)

Ingram trends (Note: Alvin Kamara is out)

Ingram has eclipsed 46.5 rushing yards in one out of three games.

Ingram has fewer than 11.5 rushing attempts in each of the three games this year.

Ingram has one touchdown, scored in Week 3.

News and Notes:

Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: A weird start has some bad teams in bright light