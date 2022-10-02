October 02, 2022
Alvin Kamara out; Mark Ingram rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s London game vs. Minnesota Vikings

By Shaw Local News Network
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) plays against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

With Alvin Kamara ruled out, player props for New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in London are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Saints play Minnesota at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Mark Ingram player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Rushing Yards46.5 (-106)46.5 (-129)
Total Rushing Attempts11.5 (-125)11.5 (-109)
First TD Scorer+650
Anytime TD Scorer+175
Player to score 2 or more TDs+1000
Player to score 3 or more TDs+4500
Last TD Scorer+750
Total Rushing + Receiving Yards64.5 (-135)64.5 (-101)

Ingram trends (Note: Alvin Kamara is out)

Ingram has eclipsed 46.5 rushing yards in one out of three games.

Ingram has fewer than 11.5 rushing attempts in each of the three games this year.

Ingram has one touchdown, scored in Week 3.

News and Notes:

