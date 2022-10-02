AJ Dillon rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. New England Patriots

Player props for Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon on Sunday against the New England Patriots are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Packers play New England at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.

AJ Dillon player rushing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 54.5 (-121) 54.5 (-113) Total Rushing Attempts 12.5 (-142) 12.5 (-104) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 71.5 (-129) 71.5 (-106) Total Receptions 2.5 (+118) 2.5 (-163) Total Receiving Yards 13.5 (-121) 13.5 (-113) First TD Scorer +500 Anytime TD Scorer +126 Player to score 2 or more TDs +700 Last TD Scorer +525

Dillon trends:

Dillon has gone over 54.5 rushing yards just once in three games.

Dillon has more than 12.5 rushing attempts in a game in one out of three games, with one game just missing at 12 attempts (Week 3 vs. Tampa Bay)

In three games, Dillon has more than 2.5 receptions on one occasion. He has a total of 12 targets in three games.

Dillon scored a touchdown in Week 1 and has not scored since.

News and Notes:

