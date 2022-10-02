October 02, 2022
AJ Dillon rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. New England Patriots

Bet Green Bay RB AJ Dillon’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Player props for Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon on Sunday against the New England Patriots are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Packers play New England at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.

AJ Dillon player rushing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Rushing Yards54.5 (-121)54.5 (-113)
Total Rushing Attempts12.5 (-142)12.5 (-104)
Total Rushing + Receiving Yards71.5 (-129)71.5 (-106)
Total Receptions2.5 (+118)2.5 (-163)
Total Receiving Yards13.5 (-121)13.5 (-113)
First TD Scorer+500
Anytime TD Scorer+126
Player to score 2 or more TDs+700
Last TD Scorer+525

Dillon trends:

Dillon has gone over 54.5 rushing yards just once in three games.

Dillon has more than 12.5 rushing attempts in a game in one out of three games, with one game just missing at 12 attempts (Week 3 vs. Tampa Bay)

In three games, Dillon has more than 2.5 receptions on one occasion. He has a total of 12 targets in three games.

Dillon scored a touchdown in Week 1 and has not scored since.

News and Notes:

