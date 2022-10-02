October 02, 2022
Aaron Rodgers passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. New England Patriots

Bet Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers’ player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) attempts a pass during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Player props for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday against the New England Patriots are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Packers play New England at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers player passing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Passing TDs1.5 (-145)1.5 (+106)
Total Passing Yards228.5 (-109)228.5 (-125)
Total Interceptions0.5 (+202)0.5 (-294)
Total Passing Attempts31.5 (-101)31.5 (-135)
Longest Passing Completion34.5 (-117)34.5 (-117)
Total Rushing Yards4.5 (-108)4.5 (-127)
First TD Scorer+2500
Anytime TD Scorer+675
Player to score 2 or more TDs+6500
Last TD Scorer+2200

Rodgers trends:

Rodgers has gone over 1.5 passing touchdowns in each of the past two games.

In two of three games this year, Rodgers has gone over 228.5 passing yards.

Rodgers has thrown one interception in two of three games this year.

Rodgers has cleared 34.5 yards on his longest passing completion in two of three games.

The Green Bay quarterback has one game where he has rushed for more than 4.5 yards this season.

News and Notes:

