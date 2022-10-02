Aaron Rodgers passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. New England Patriots

Player props for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday against the New England Patriots are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Packers play New England at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers player passing, touchdown props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total Passing TDs
|1.5 (-145)
|1.5 (+106)
|Total Passing Yards
|228.5 (-109)
|228.5 (-125)
|Total Interceptions
|0.5 (+202)
|0.5 (-294)
|Total Passing Attempts
|31.5 (-101)
|31.5 (-135)
|Longest Passing Completion
|34.5 (-117)
|34.5 (-117)
|Total Rushing Yards
|4.5 (-108)
|4.5 (-127)
|First TD Scorer
|+2500
|Anytime TD Scorer
|+675
|Player to score 2 or more TDs
|+6500
|Last TD Scorer
|+2200
Rodgers trends:
Rodgers has gone over 1.5 passing touchdowns in each of the past two games.
In two of three games this year, Rodgers has gone over 228.5 passing yards.
Rodgers has thrown one interception in two of three games this year.
Rodgers has cleared 34.5 yards on his longest passing completion in two of three games.
The Green Bay quarterback has one game where he has rushed for more than 4.5 yards this season.
