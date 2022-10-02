Aaron Rodgers passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. New England Patriots

Player props for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday against the New England Patriots are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Packers play New England at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 1.5 (-145) 1.5 (+106) Total Passing Yards 228.5 (-109) 228.5 (-125) Total Interceptions 0.5 (+202) 0.5 (-294) Total Passing Attempts 31.5 (-101) 31.5 (-135) Longest Passing Completion 34.5 (-117) 34.5 (-117) Total Rushing Yards 4.5 (-108) 4.5 (-127) First TD Scorer +2500 Anytime TD Scorer +675 Player to score 2 or more TDs +6500 Last TD Scorer +2200

Rodgers trends:

Rodgers has gone over 1.5 passing touchdowns in each of the past two games.

In two of three games this year, Rodgers has gone over 228.5 passing yards.

Rodgers has thrown one interception in two of three games this year.

Rodgers has cleared 34.5 yards on his longest passing completion in two of three games.

The Green Bay quarterback has one game where he has rushed for more than 4.5 yards this season.

News and Notes:

