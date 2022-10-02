Aaron Jones rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. New England Patriots

Player props for Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones on Sunday against the New England Patriots are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Packers play New England at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Aaron Jones player rushing, touchdown props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total Rushing Yards
|56.5 (-111)
|56.5 (123)
|Total Rushing Attempts
|11.5 (-139)
|11.5 (+102)
|Total Rushing + Receiving Yards
|85.5 (-119)
|85.5 (-115)
|Total Receptions
|3.5 (+104)
|3.5 (-142)
|Total Receiving Yards
|23.5 (-125)
|23.5 (-109)
|Longest Reception
|12.5 (-111)
|12.5 (-123)
|First TD Scorer
|+440
|Anytime TD Scorer
|+100
|Player to score 2 or more TDs
|+550
|Player to score 3 or more TDs
|+2500
|Last TD Scorer
|+500
Jones trends:
Jones has cleared 56.5 rushing yards in one out of three games this season - 132 yards against the Bears in Week 2.
In two of three games this year, Jones has cleared 11.5 rushing attempts.
Jones has three receptions in each of his first three games this year, and in two of the games he has eclipsed 23.5 receiving yards.
Jones has two touchdowns this season, both in Week 2 against Chicago.
News and Notes:
