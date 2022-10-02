Aaron Jones rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. New England Patriots

Player props for Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones on Sunday against the New England Patriots are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Packers play New England at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Aaron Jones player rushing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 56.5 (-111) 56.5 (123) Total Rushing Attempts 11.5 (-139) 11.5 (+102) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 85.5 (-119) 85.5 (-115) Total Receptions 3.5 (+104) 3.5 (-142) Total Receiving Yards 23.5 (-125) 23.5 (-109) Longest Reception 12.5 (-111) 12.5 (-123) First TD Scorer +440 Anytime TD Scorer +100 Player to score 2 or more TDs +550 Player to score 3 or more TDs +2500 Last TD Scorer +500

Jones trends:

Jones has cleared 56.5 rushing yards in one out of three games this season - 132 yards against the Bears in Week 2.

In two of three games this year, Jones has cleared 11.5 rushing attempts.

Jones has three receptions in each of his first three games this year, and in two of the games he has eclipsed 23.5 receiving yards.

Jones has two touchdowns this season, both in Week 2 against Chicago.

News and Notes:

