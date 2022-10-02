October 02, 2022
Aaron Jones rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. New England Patriots

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Player props for Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones on Sunday against the New England Patriots are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Packers play New England at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Aaron Jones player rushing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Rushing Yards56.5 (-111)56.5 (123)
Total Rushing Attempts11.5 (-139)11.5 (+102)
Total Rushing + Receiving Yards85.5 (-119)85.5 (-115)
Total Receptions3.5 (+104)3.5 (-142)
Total Receiving Yards23.5 (-125)23.5 (-109)
Longest Reception12.5 (-111)12.5 (-123)
First TD Scorer+440
Anytime TD Scorer+100
Player to score 2 or more TDs+550
Player to score 3 or more TDs+2500
Last TD Scorer+500

Jones trends:

Jones has cleared 56.5 rushing yards in one out of three games this season - 132 yards against the Bears in Week 2.

In two of three games this year, Jones has cleared 11.5 rushing attempts.

Jones has three receptions in each of his first three games this year, and in two of the games he has eclipsed 23.5 receiving yards.

Jones has two touchdowns this season, both in Week 2 against Chicago.

News and Notes:

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

