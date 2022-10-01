October 01, 2022
Kirk Cousins passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s London game vs. New Orleans Saints

By Shaw Local News Network
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Player props for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in London are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Vikings play New Orleans at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Kirk Cousins player passing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Passing TDs1.5 (-139)1.5 (-102)
Total Passing Yards256.5 (-109)256.5 (-125)
Total Interceptions0.5 (-104)0.5 (-131)
Total Passing Completions21.5 (-133)21.5 (-103)
Total Passing Attempts37.5 (-119)37.5 (-115)
Total Rushing Yards3.5 (-117)3.5 (-117)
First TD Scorer+2300
Anytime TD Scorer+575
Last TD Scorer+2100

Cousins trends:

Two out of three games this season, Cousins has gone over 1.5 passing touchdowns.

In Weeks 1 and 3, both at home, Cousins eclipsed 256.5 passing yards.

Cousins has three interceptions on the year, with all three coming in Week 2 at Philadelphia.

Cousins has one game over 3.5 rushing yards, when he ran for 20 against the Eagles in Week 2.

In all three games this season, Cousins has surpassed 21.5 passing completions.

News and Notes:

