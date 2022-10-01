Kirk Cousins passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s London game vs. New Orleans Saints

Player props for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in London are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Vikings play New Orleans at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Kirk Cousins player passing, touchdown props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total Passing TDs
|1.5 (-139)
|1.5 (-102)
|Total Passing Yards
|256.5 (-109)
|256.5 (-125)
|Total Interceptions
|0.5 (-104)
|0.5 (-131)
|Total Passing Completions
|21.5 (-133)
|21.5 (-103)
|Total Passing Attempts
|37.5 (-119)
|37.5 (-115)
|Total Rushing Yards
|3.5 (-117)
|3.5 (-117)
|First TD Scorer
|+2300
|Anytime TD Scorer
|+575
|Last TD Scorer
|+2100
Cousins trends:
Two out of three games this season, Cousins has gone over 1.5 passing touchdowns.
In Weeks 1 and 3, both at home, Cousins eclipsed 256.5 passing yards.
Cousins has three interceptions on the year, with all three coming in Week 2 at Philadelphia.
Cousins has one game over 3.5 rushing yards, when he ran for 20 against the Eagles in Week 2.
In all three games this season, Cousins has surpassed 21.5 passing completions.
News and Notes:
Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: A weird start has some bad teams in bright light