Kirk Cousins passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s London game vs. New Orleans Saints

Player props for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in London are available at Caesars Sportsbook. The Vikings play New Orleans at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Kirk Cousins player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 1.5 (-139) 1.5 (-102) Total Passing Yards 256.5 (-109) 256.5 (-125) Total Interceptions 0.5 (-104) 0.5 (-131) Total Passing Completions 21.5 (-133) 21.5 (-103) Total Passing Attempts 37.5 (-119) 37.5 (-115) Total Rushing Yards 3.5 (-117) 3.5 (-117) First TD Scorer +2300 Anytime TD Scorer +575 Last TD Scorer +2100

Cousins trends:

Two out of three games this season, Cousins has gone over 1.5 passing touchdowns.

In Weeks 1 and 3, both at home, Cousins eclipsed 256.5 passing yards.

Cousins has three interceptions on the year, with all three coming in Week 2 at Philadelphia.

Cousins has one game over 3.5 rushing yards, when he ran for 20 against the Eagles in Week 2.

In all three games this season, Cousins has surpassed 21.5 passing completions.

News and Notes:

