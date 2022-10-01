September 30, 2022
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss odds, props, pick

By Shaw Local News Network
Kentucky place kicker Chance Poore (12), place kicker Matt Ruffolo (96) and defensive tackle Richard Bascom (64) high five after a made field goal during an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

TeamSpreadMoneylineTotal Points
Kentucky+6.5 (-110)+210O54.5 (-110)
Ole Miss-6.5 (-110)-260U54.5 (-110)

From Zach Ewing: At first glance, it may seem strange that the Wildcats, who beat Florida for by far the best win by either of these teams, is such a significant underdog (as of Wednesday morning, this line has already moved to -7 in some places).

But outside of that marvelous night in Gainesville, Kentucky has actually scuffled a bit against lesser opponents (and so has Florida). Meanwhile, Ole Miss has been consistently putting up great numbers — even the Rebels’ close call against Tulsa last week was basically in hand by halftime.

Furthermore, while Kentucky’s defense has been better in the national rankings, Ole Miss actually has the stronger unit on a per-play basis, and that could come up big here — while the Wildcats will have to work for their points and risk penalties and turnovers stalling drives, the Rebels should hit enough explosive plays to remain in their seat as the No. 1 contender to Alabama in the SEC West.

The pick: Ole Miss 33, Kentucky 21

Notable Player Props for Kentucky-Ole Miss

PlayerTeamPropOverUnder
Jaxson DartOle MissTotal Passing TDs1.5 (-115)1.5 (-119)
Will LevisKentuckyTotal Passing TDs1.5 (-163)1.5 (+118)
Jaxon DartOle MissTotal Passing Yards186.5 (-115)186.5 (-119(
Will LevisKentuckyTotal Passing Yards236.5 (-117)236.5 (-117)

