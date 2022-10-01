Dalvin Cook rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s London game vs. New Orleans Saints

Player props for Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in London are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Saints play Minnesota at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Dalvin Cook player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 65.5 (-113) 65.5 (-113) Total Rushing Attempts 16.5 (-101) 16.5 (-135) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 82.5 (-135) 82.5 (-101) Total Receiving Yards 13.5 (-125) 13.5 (-109) Longest Reception 9.5 (-104) 9.5 (-131) First TD Scorer +410 Anytime TD Scorer -113 Player to score 2 or more TDs +470 Player to score 3 or more TDs +2100 Last TD Scorer +460

Cook trends (Note: Cook has been cleared to play despite a shoulder injury)

Twice this season, Cook has easily cleared his Sunday 65.5 rushing yards total - with 96 and 90 yards in two of his three games.

Cook has gone over 16.5 rushing attempts in two of his first three games with 17 and 20 attempts.

Cook was not targeted once in the the passing game in Week 3, but had 11 targets in the first two weeks combined. His longest reception in those two games: 10 and 14 yards.

Cook has one touchdown on the year, with it coming last week against Detroit.

News and Notes:

