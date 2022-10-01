October 01, 2022
Shaw Local
Dalvin Cook rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s London game vs. New Orleans Saints

Bet Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Player props for Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in London are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Saints play Minnesota at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Dalvin Cook player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Rushing Yards65.5 (-113)65.5 (-113)
Total Rushing Attempts16.5 (-101)16.5 (-135)
Total Rushing + Receiving Yards82.5 (-135)82.5 (-101)
Total Receiving Yards13.5 (-125)13.5 (-109)
Longest Reception9.5 (-104)9.5 (-131)
First TD Scorer+410
Anytime TD Scorer-113
Player to score 2 or more TDs+470
Player to score 3 or more TDs+2100
Last TD Scorer+460

Cook trends (Note: Cook has been cleared to play despite a shoulder injury)

Twice this season, Cook has easily cleared his Sunday 65.5 rushing yards total - with 96 and 90 yards in two of his three games.

Cook has gone over 16.5 rushing attempts in two of his first three games with 17 and 20 attempts.

Cook was not targeted once in the the passing game in Week 3, but had 11 targets in the first two weeks combined. His longest reception in those two games: 10 and 14 yards.

Cook has one touchdown on the year, with it coming last week against Detroit.

News and Notes:

