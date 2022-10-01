Chris Olave receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s London game vs. Minnesota Vikings

Player props for New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in London are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Saints play Minnesota at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Chris Olave player receiving, touchdown props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total Receiving Yards
|59.5 (-127)
|59.5 (-108)
|Longest Reception
|22.5 (-111)
|22.5 (-123)
|First TD Scorer
|+1000
|Anytime TD Scorer
|+210
|Player to score 2 or more TDs
|+1500
|Player to score 3 or more TDs
|+6500
|Last TD Scorer
|+800
Olave trends (Note: All 3 games have been with Jameis Winston at QB. Winston is doubtful and multiple reports say Andy Dalton will start)
In each of the past two games, Olave has cleared the 59.5 receiving yards total he’s set for on Sunday
Olave’s longest reception in the first three games: 49, 51, 20 yards
Olave has yet to score a TD this season
News and Notes:
