Chris Olave receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s London game vs. Minnesota Vikings

Player props for New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in London are available at Caesars Sportsbook. The Saints play Minnesota at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Chris Olave player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receiving Yards 59.5 (-127) 59.5 (-108) Longest Reception 22.5 (-111) 22.5 (-123) First TD Scorer +1000 Anytime TD Scorer +210 Player to score 2 or more TDs +1500 Player to score 3 or more TDs +6500 Last TD Scorer +800

Olave trends (Note: All 3 games have been with Jameis Winston at QB. Winston is doubtful and multiple reports say Andy Dalton will start)

In each of the past two games, Olave has cleared the 59.5 receiving yards total he’s set for on Sunday

Olave’s longest reception in the first three games: 49, 51, 20 yards

Olave has yet to score a TD this season

News and Notes:

