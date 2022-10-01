October 01, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsBetting NewsFootballCollege BettingBears News

Chris Olave receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s London game vs. Minnesota Vikings

Bet New Orleans WR Chris Olave’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during a post practice press conference. New Orleans Saints practice at the London Irish Facility, Sunbury on Thames, UK on Wednesday, Sept. 28 2022 in London. (AP Photo/Ant Upton)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during a post practice press conference. New Orleans Saints practice at the London Irish Facility, Sunbury on Thames, UK on Wednesday, Sept. 28 2022 in London. (AP Photo/Ant Upton) (Ant Upton/AP)

Player props for New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in London are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Saints play Minnesota at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Chris Olave player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receiving Yards59.5 (-127)59.5 (-108)
Longest Reception22.5 (-111)22.5 (-123)
First TD Scorer+1000
Anytime TD Scorer+210
Player to score 2 or more TDs+1500
Player to score 3 or more TDs+6500
Last TD Scorer+800

Olave trends (Note: All 3 games have been with Jameis Winston at QB. Winston is doubtful and multiple reports say Andy Dalton will start)

In each of the past two games, Olave has cleared the 59.5 receiving yards total he’s set for on Sunday

Olave’s longest reception in the first three games: 49, 51, 20 yards

Olave has yet to score a TD this season

News and Notes:

Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: A weird start has some bad teams in bright light

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingNew Orleans Saints