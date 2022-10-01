Alvin Kamara rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s London game vs. Minnesota Vikings

Player props for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in London are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Vikings play New Orleans at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Alvin Kamara player rushing, receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 51.5 (-135) 51.5 (-101) Total Rushing Attempts 12.5 (-148) 12.5 (+108) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 81.5 (-131) 81.5 (-104) Total Receptions 3.5 (-131) 3.5 (-104) Total Receiving Yards 25.5 (-135) 25.5 (-101) Longest Reception 12.5 (-123) 12.5 (-123) First TD Scorer +625 Anytime TD Scorer +150 Player to score 2 or more TDs +750 Player to score 3 or more TDs +3500 Last TD Scorer +675

Kamara trends (Note: This will be Kamara’s first game with backup QB Andy Dalton, as Jameis Winston is injured)

In two games this season, Kamara has gone over 51.5 rushing yards once

Kamara has eclipsed 12.5 rushing attempts in one of two games this season

Kamara has been under 3.5 receptions in both of his games this year, but has 11 total targets

Kamara has yet to score this year.

News and Notes:

