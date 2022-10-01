October 01, 2022
Alvin Kamara rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s London game vs. Minnesota Vikings

Bet New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara looks on during an NFL practice session at the London Irish rugby team training ground in Sunbury-on-Thames near London, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 ahead of the NFL game against Minnesota Vikings at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Player props for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in London are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Vikings play New Orleans at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Alvin Kamara player rushing, receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Rushing Yards51.5 (-135)51.5 (-101)
Total Rushing Attempts12.5 (-148)12.5 (+108)
Total Rushing + Receiving Yards81.5 (-131)81.5 (-104)
Total Receptions3.5 (-131)3.5 (-104)
Total Receiving Yards25.5 (-135)25.5 (-101)
Longest Reception12.5 (-123)12.5 (-123)
First TD Scorer+625
Anytime TD Scorer+150
Player to score 2 or more TDs+750
Player to score 3 or more TDs+3500
Last TD Scorer+675

Kamara trends (Note: This will be Kamara’s first game with backup QB Andy Dalton, as Jameis Winston is injured)

In two games this season, Kamara has gone over 51.5 rushing yards once

Kamara has eclipsed 12.5 rushing attempts in one of two games this season

Kamara has been under 3.5 receptions in both of his games this year, but has 11 total targets

Kamara has yet to score this year.

News and Notes:

