Alvin Kamara rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s London game vs. Minnesota Vikings

Player props for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in London are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Vikings play New Orleans at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Alvin Kamara player rushing, receiving, touchdown props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total Rushing Yards
|51.5 (-135)
|51.5 (-101)
|Total Rushing Attempts
|12.5 (-148)
|12.5 (+108)
|Total Rushing + Receiving Yards
|81.5 (-131)
|81.5 (-104)
|Total Receptions
|3.5 (-131)
|3.5 (-104)
|Total Receiving Yards
|25.5 (-135)
|25.5 (-101)
|Longest Reception
|12.5 (-123)
|12.5 (-123)
|First TD Scorer
|+625
|Anytime TD Scorer
|+150
|Player to score 2 or more TDs
|+750
|Player to score 3 or more TDs
|+3500
|Last TD Scorer
|+675
Kamara trends (Note: This will be Kamara’s first game with backup QB Andy Dalton, as Jameis Winston is injured)
In two games this season, Kamara has gone over 51.5 rushing yards once
Kamara has eclipsed 12.5 rushing attempts in one of two games this season
Kamara has been under 3.5 receptions in both of his games this year, but has 11 total targets
Kamara has yet to score this year.
News and Notes:
