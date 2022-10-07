Phillies vs. Cardinals NL Wild Card odds, props, boosts

The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs open up with the St. Louis Cardinals playing host to the Philadelphia Phillies. New Illinois bettors can get in on betting on the playoffs with a bet on the house up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook when you register here with our promo code.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 1 odds

Team Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Philadelphia Phillies -110 +1.5 (-225) O 7.0 (+100) St. Louis Cardinals -110 -1.5 (+185) U 7.0 (-120)

NRFI (No Run in First Inning) odds

Yes No +110 -140

Odds boosts available:

Albert Pujols or Kyle Schwarber to hit a home run: +270

• Pujols has three home runs in his past five games. Schwarber has hit multiple home runs in two of his past five games.

Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto each record a hit: +360

Caesars Illinois boost promo: +575 odds if Guardians, Phillies, Blue Jays all win Wild Card MLB Playoff series