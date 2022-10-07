October 06, 2022
Phillies vs. Cardinals NL Wild Card odds, props, boosts

Illinois bettors can use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Philadelphia vs. St. Louis

By John Sahly
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols, right, celebrates with Paul Goldschmidt (46) after he hit home run number 703 in his career during the fifth inning of a baseball game. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs open up with the St. Louis Cardinals playing host to the Philadelphia Phillies. New Illinois bettors can get in on betting on the playoffs with a bet on the house up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook when you register here with our promo code.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 1 odds

TeamMoneylineRun LineTotal Runs
Philadelphia Phillies-110+1.5 (-225)O 7.0 (+100)
St. Louis Cardinals-110-1.5 (+185)U 7.0 (-120)

NRFI (No Run in First Inning) odds

YesNo
+110-140

Odds boosts available:

Albert Pujols or Kyle Schwarber to hit a home run: +270

• Pujols has three home runs in his past five games. Schwarber has hit multiple home runs in two of his past five games.

Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto each record a hit: +360

Caesars Illinois boost promo: +575 odds if Guardians, Phillies, Blue Jays all win Wild Card MLB Playoff series

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

