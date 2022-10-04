Chicago White Sox odds, player props vs. Minnesota Twins

Odds and player props for the Chicago White Sox game Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The White Sox play the Twins at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins odds
|Team
|Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Chicago White Sox
|+118
|+1.5 (-190)
|O 7.5 (-105)
|Minnesota Twins
|-140
|-1.5 (+158)
|U 7.5 (-115)
White Sox trends:
The White Sox have won four of their past five games.
Six of the past eight White Sox games have played to the under.
Chicago White Sox Player Props
|Player
|Prop
|Odds
|Over
|Under
|Eloy Jimenez
|To Hit a Home Run
|+500
|Jose Abreu
|To Hit a Home Run
|+575
|Gavin Sheets
|To Hit a Home Run
|+575
|Yoan Moncada
|To Hit a Home Run
|+600
|Lucas Giolito
|Total Strikeouts
|5.5 (-141)
|5.5 (-104)
|Lucas Giolito
|Total Hits Allowed
|5.5 (+120)
|5.5 (-178)
|Lucas Giolito
|Total Outs Recorded
|17.5 (-123)
|17.5 (-119)
|Lucas Giolito
|To Be Accredited With A Win
|Yes (+130)
|No (-193)
|Lucas Giolito
|Total Earned Runs Allowed
|2.5 (+123)
|2.5 (-183)
|Lucas Giolito
|Total Walks Allowed
|1.5 (+123)
|1.5 (-183)
Lucas Giolito trends:
In the month of September, over five starts, Giolito cleared 5.5 strikeouts three times.
Giolito has not been accredited with a win since August 24 against Baltimore, that stretch includes two starts against the Twins.
Gilolito has gone over 1.5 walks in six of his past seven starts.