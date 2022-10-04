October 04, 2022
Chicago White Sox odds, player props vs. Minnesota Twins

Bet White Sox-Twins odds with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Odds and player props for the Chicago White Sox game Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The White Sox play the Twins at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins odds

TeamMoneylineRun LineTotal Runs
Chicago White Sox+118+1.5 (-190)O 7.5 (-105)
Minnesota Twins-140-1.5 (+158)U 7.5 (-115)

White Sox trends:

The White Sox have won four of their past five games.

Six of the past eight White Sox games have played to the under.

Chicago White Sox Player Props

PlayerPropOddsOverUnder
Eloy JimenezTo Hit a Home Run+500
Jose AbreuTo Hit a Home Run+575
Gavin SheetsTo Hit a Home Run+575
Yoan MoncadaTo Hit a Home Run+600
Lucas GiolitoTotal Strikeouts5.5 (-141)5.5 (-104)
Lucas GiolitoTotal Hits Allowed5.5 (+120)5.5 (-178)
Lucas GiolitoTotal Outs Recorded17.5 (-123)17.5 (-119)
Lucas GiolitoTo Be Accredited With A WinYes (+130)No (-193)
Lucas GiolitoTotal Earned Runs Allowed2.5 (+123)2.5 (-183)
Lucas GiolitoTotal Walks Allowed1.5 (+123)1.5 (-183)

Lucas Giolito trends:

In the month of September, over five starts, Giolito cleared 5.5 strikeouts three times.

Giolito has not been accredited with a win since August 24 against Baltimore, that stretch includes two starts against the Twins.

Gilolito has gone over 1.5 walks in six of his past seven starts.

