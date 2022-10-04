Chicago White Sox odds, player props vs. Minnesota Twins

Odds and player props for the Chicago White Sox game Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The White Sox play the Twins at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins odds

Team Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Chicago White Sox +118 +1.5 (-190) O 7.5 (-105) Minnesota Twins -140 -1.5 (+158) U 7.5 (-115)

White Sox trends:

The White Sox have won four of their past five games.

Six of the past eight White Sox games have played to the under.

Chicago White Sox Player Props

Player Prop Odds Over Under Eloy Jimenez To Hit a Home Run +500 Jose Abreu To Hit a Home Run +575 Gavin Sheets To Hit a Home Run +575 Yoan Moncada To Hit a Home Run +600 Lucas Giolito Total Strikeouts 5.5 (-141) 5.5 (-104) Lucas Giolito Total Hits Allowed 5.5 (+120) 5.5 (-178) Lucas Giolito Total Outs Recorded 17.5 (-123) 17.5 (-119) Lucas Giolito To Be Accredited With A Win Yes (+130) No (-193) Lucas Giolito Total Earned Runs Allowed 2.5 (+123) 2.5 (-183) Lucas Giolito Total Walks Allowed 1.5 (+123) 1.5 (-183)

Lucas Giolito trends:

In the month of September, over five starts, Giolito cleared 5.5 strikeouts three times.

Giolito has not been accredited with a win since August 24 against Baltimore, that stretch includes two starts against the Twins.

Gilolito has gone over 1.5 walks in six of his past seven starts.