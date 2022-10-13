October 13, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears vs. Commanders betting splits: Bettors backing home team on Thursday Night Football

By Shane Jackson
Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson comes off the field with the ball after intercepting a pass in the end zone during the Bears a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson comes off the field with the ball after intercepting a pass in the end zone during the Bears a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The Chicago Bears will take center stage in tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field.

With the whole world watching on primetime, there will likely be more betting interest than usual for a Bears’ game. And the betting public appears eager to back the Bears to take care of business at home.

Max Meyer, who is the Editorial Content Writer for Caesars Sportsbook, released betting splits for the Week 6 slate on Thursday. In a game listed as a pick ‘em, the Bears are receiving 70.6% of the spread bets and 59.9% of the spread handle.

This game is truly a toss-up, per the betting odds, but bettors seem to believe the Bears have the edge. They are playing at home, and have the better record through five weeks. The Bears are 2-3, while the Commanders are 1-4 and on a four-game losing skid.

I’m still surprised by the amount of faith in the Bears, however. I didn’t end up playing a full-game side, but I tend to believe the Commanders will win this game. For my best bets, check out my final card for tonight’s matchup.

