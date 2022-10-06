Nyheim Hines rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Denver Broncos

Player and rushing yards props for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Colts play the Broncos at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on Amazon Prime.

Nyheim Hines rushing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 36.5 (-111) 36.5 (-123) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 68.5 (-111) 68.5 (-123) Total Receptions 3.5 (-131) 3.5 (-131) Total Receiving Yards 27.5 (-103) 27.5 (-103) Longest Reception 12.5 (-129) 12.5 (-129) First TD Scorer +600 Anytime TD Scorer +124 Player to score 2 or more TDs +750

Hines trends:

Hines takes over for the injured Jonathon Taylor on Thursday.

Hines has 19 targets and 17 receptions total, going over 3.5 receptions in three of the first four games.

Hines’ longest reception has cleared 12.5 yards in two of four games.

News and Notes:

