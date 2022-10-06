October 06, 2022
Nyheim Hines rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Denver Broncos

Bet Indianapolis RB Nyheim Hines’ player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By John Sahly
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs to the outside during an NFL football game in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Player and rushing yards props for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Colts play the Broncos at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on Amazon Prime.

Nyheim Hines rushing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Rushing Yards36.5 (-111)36.5 (-123)
Total Rushing + Receiving Yards68.5 (-111)68.5 (-123)
Total Receptions3.5 (-131)3.5 (-131)
Total Receiving Yards27.5 (-103)27.5 (-103)
Longest Reception12.5 (-129)12.5 (-129)
First TD Scorer+600
Anytime TD Scorer+124
Player to score 2 or more TDs+750

Hines trends:

Hines takes over for the injured Jonathon Taylor on Thursday.

Hines has 19 targets and 17 receptions total, going over 3.5 receptions in three of the first four games.

Hines’ longest reception has cleared 12.5 yards in two of four games.

News and Notes:

