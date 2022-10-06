Nyheim Hines rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Denver Broncos

Player and rushing yards props for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Colts play the Broncos at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on Amazon Prime.
Nyheim Hines rushing, touchdown props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total Rushing Yards
|36.5 (-111)
|36.5 (-123)
|Total Rushing + Receiving Yards
|68.5 (-111)
|68.5 (-123)
|Total Receptions
|3.5 (-131)
|3.5 (-131)
|Total Receiving Yards
|27.5 (-103)
|27.5 (-103)
|Longest Reception
|12.5 (-129)
|12.5 (-129)
|First TD Scorer
|+600
|Anytime TD Scorer
|+124
|Player to score 2 or more TDs
|+750
Hines trends:
Hines takes over for the injured Jonathon Taylor on Thursday.
Hines has 19 targets and 17 receptions total, going over 3.5 receptions in three of the first four games.
Hines’ longest reception has cleared 12.5 yards in two of four games.
