Mo Alie-Cox receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Denver Broncos

Player and receiving props for Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Colts play the Broncos at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on Amazon Prime.
Mo Alie-Cox player receiving, touchdown props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total Receptions
|1.5 (-199)
|1.5 (+143)
|Total Receiving Yards
|18.5 (-127)
|18.5 (-108)
|Longest Reception
|11.5 (-123)
|11.5 (-111)
|First TD Scorer
|+1600
|Anytime TD Scorer
|+420
|Last TD Scorer
|+1700
Alie-Cox trends:
There’s a reason Alie-Cox is -199 to go over 1.5 receptions. He’s done it twice but has three straight games of three-plus targets, including six targets last week.
Alie-Cox scored two touchdowns last week, his only two touchdowns of the season.
Alie-Cox has gone over 11.5 yards for his longest reception in two of four games this year.
In two of four games, Alie-Cox has gone over 18.5 receiving yards, including 85 yards in Week 4.
News and Notes:
