Mo Alie-Cox receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Denver Broncos

By John Sahly
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Allie-Cox (81) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Player and receiving props for Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Colts play the Broncos at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on Amazon Prime.

Mo Alie-Cox player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receptions1.5 (-199)1.5 (+143)
Total Receiving Yards18.5 (-127)18.5 (-108)
Longest Reception11.5 (-123)11.5 (-111)
First TD Scorer+1600
Anytime TD Scorer+420
Last TD Scorer+1700

Alie-Cox trends:

There’s a reason Alie-Cox is -199 to go over 1.5 receptions. He’s done it twice but has three straight games of three-plus targets, including six targets last week.

Alie-Cox scored two touchdowns last week, his only two touchdowns of the season.

Alie-Cox has gone over 11.5 yards for his longest reception in two of four games this year.

In two of four games, Alie-Cox has gone over 18.5 receiving yards, including 85 yards in Week 4.

News and Notes:

Thursday Night Football betting preview: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos odds, trends, pick

NFL over under: 3 total picks to consider for NFL Week 5, including an under play on Colts at Broncos

