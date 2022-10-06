Mo Alie-Cox receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Denver Broncos

Player and receiving props for Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Colts play the Broncos at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on Amazon Prime.

Mo Alie-Cox player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 1.5 (-199) 1.5 (+143) Total Receiving Yards 18.5 (-127) 18.5 (-108) Longest Reception 11.5 (-123) 11.5 (-111) First TD Scorer +1600 Anytime TD Scorer +420 Last TD Scorer +1700

Alie-Cox trends:

There’s a reason Alie-Cox is -199 to go over 1.5 receptions. He’s done it twice but has three straight games of three-plus targets, including six targets last week.

Alie-Cox scored two touchdowns last week, his only two touchdowns of the season.

Alie-Cox has gone over 11.5 yards for his longest reception in two of four games this year.

In two of four games, Alie-Cox has gone over 18.5 receiving yards, including 85 yards in Week 4.

News and Notes:

