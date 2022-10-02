Bears QB Justin Fields makes history with low passing yards prop against Giants

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will make history ahead of a Week 4 road meeting with the New York Giants.

But not in a good way.

According to this tweet from Fanduel Sportsbook on Saturday, Fields had a passing yardage prop of 148.5. It is believed to be the lowest yardage total for any starting quarterback in the history of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Justin Fields' passing yards prop is 148.5 this week against the Giants.



Justin Fields' passing yards prop is 148.5 this week against the Giants.

It's believed to be the lowest yardage total for any starting NFL QB in the HISTORY of FanDuel Sportsbook

It is even worse at Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, as of Sunday morning. Fields has an over/under of 146.5 yards at Caesars Sportsbook, with the over juiced to -125 and the under priced at -109.

This should come as no surprise based on how the season has started for the second-year quarterback. Fields hasn’t come close to reaching this mark through three weeks, throwing for 121 yards in Week 1 and posting 106 passing yards last time out.

The Bears haven’t asked Fields to do too much, as he has yet to have a game with more than 17 passing attempts. For the season, Fields is 23-of-45 for 297 yards to go along with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Before you rush to buy low on Fields this week, however, remember what I wrote about this matchup earlier in the week.. The Giants blitz at the third-highest rate in the league under defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Against the blitz this season, Fields is 1-of-9 for 18 yards, one touchdown and an interception this season via premium stats at Pro Football Focus.

It might be difficult for Fields to cash his first over of the season in a matchup like this one.