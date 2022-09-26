Taking the under in Cowboys-Giants MNF contest, plus a money line play: Best bets for Sept. 26

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Monday, Sept. 26:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL, Cowboys-Giants under 39 points

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: Both the Giants and Cowboys offenses have major issues, which is the main reason why we’re liking the under in tonight’s Monday Night Football showdown between the two.

The Cowboys will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, and while backup Cooper Rush did a solid job last week, he lacks the upside of Prescott and will likely be missing some key weapons in safety blanket tight end Dalton Schultz and No. 2 receiver Michael Gallup.

The Giants offense has been improved to start the season under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, but it’s been heavily dependent on running back Saquon Barkley with quarterback Daniel Jones once again struggling to connect with his receivers.

Both defenses have been stout through two weeks having allowed less than 20 points per game each, and they should be able to keep this one under the total with neither offense operating smoothly.

COWBOYS TO WIN

The play: NFL, Cowboys (money line) over Giants

The odds/bet: -105 ($11 to win $10.50)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: The Cowboys have owned the Giants in recent seasons, and while this appears to be a golden opportunity for the Giants to reverse that trend, it’s not always that simple.

The Giants are 2-0 on the season, but they could easily be 0-2, as both of their victories have come down to the wire with the offense still having similar issues to last season with Daniel Jones showing little improvement despite working with a head coach that helped Josh Allen blossom in Buffalo.

The Cowboys defense should be able to continue their ownership of Jones, making the Cowboys money line a value since they appear to be the more talented and experienced team even without Dak Prescott.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Sunday’s best bets

NFL, Commanders (+6.5) over Eagles (LOST $33)

NFL, Raiders-Titans over 45.5 (WON $10)

Sunday’s profit/loss: -$22 (1-1)

Final total for the week: -$37.50 (6-7)

Total for September: -$219.90 (18-28)

Total for 2022: -$268.70 (241-277)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).