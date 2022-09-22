NFL Week 3 betting odds: How the lines have changed since the offseason

Entering the final weekend of September, NFL bettors are getting more of a sample size and relying less on preseason expectations.

As a result, this might be the final week I compare the betting lines of the entire slate to where they stood in the offseason. It is nice to visualize how the market has moved, but it does become less important as we get deeper into the season.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports. Sign up with them today to get your first bet on the house.

Game Current spread Summer line Browns vs. Steelers CLE -4 N/A Dolphins vs. Bills BUF -6 BUF -4 Patriots vs. Ravens BAL -3 BAL -1 Commanders vs. Eagles PHI -6.5 PHI -1 Colts vs. Chiefs KC -5.5 KC -3 Panthers vs. Saints NO -3 NO -2.5 Raiders vs. Titans LV -2 TEN -2.5 Vikings vs. Lions MIN -6 MIN -7 Bears vs. Texans CHI -2.5 CHI -3.5 Jets vs. Bengals CIN -5 CIN -4 Buccaneers vs. Packers TB -1 TB -3 Chargers vs. Jaguars LAC -7 LAC -9 Cardinals vs. Rams LAR -3.5 LAR -2 Seahawks vs. Falcons PK SEA -3 Broncos vs. 49ers SF -1.5 DEN -2.5 Giants vs. Cowboys NYG -1 DAL -3.5

Notable spread movement

Eagles at Commanders — Full disclosure: I compiled the offseason odds early in the summer, which is well before the Eagles hype took off. They became everyone’s favorite NFC sleeper, and were favored by a field goal in this matchup via the lookahead lines last week. After rolling past the Vikings on Monday Night Football, the Eagles are favored by a touchdown and even touched a full seven points at one point this week.

I have a bet on the Commanders +7, marking the second week in a row that I have money on Carson Wentz. Here’s to hoping it won’t take until midway though the second quarter for the Commanders to record a first down like last week’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

Colts vs. Chiefs — It is no surprise the market has moved in favor of the 2-0 Chiefs after a disappointing start by the Colts. This line got up to a full seven points before some sharp money came in on the Colts on Wednesday. Maybe it will be considered square come Sunday, but I have bet the Chiefs (-5.5) to take care of business against a Gus Bradley-led defense.

And what do the 2021 Raiders and 2022 Colts have in common again? https://t.co/besHaELwBW — Shane Jackson (@SJacksonBET) September 22, 2022

Packers at Buccaneers — Look at the injury report for the Bucs, and you will start to understand why this line has moved in the Packers’ favor. Aaron Rodgers and his talented running backs looked dominant last week, but it won’t be as easy against arguably the best defensive unit in the league. I prefer to take Tampa Bay at home, but this will probably be a game I stay away from.

Bears vs. Texans — Getting through the key number of three is significant in a matchup featuring two bottom-tier teams. Because this line is now under a field goal, I’m considering whether I should bet on the Bears this weekend. That offense has yet to show anything through two games, but it feels like that all changes on Sunday.

[ Chicago Bears favored against Houston Texans in Week 3 ]

49ers at Broncos — The hype around the Broncos was very real after the team traded for quarterback Russell Wilson. But growing pains were always to be expected for a team that has a new quarterback, new coach and new playcaller. Jimmy Garoppolo is back under center for the 49ers, who were one half away from a Super Bowl with him at quarterback just nine months ago. That helps explain why the line has flipped in favor of the 49ers.